Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- People who are trying to achieve their best weight loss now have an additional weight related health concern to consider in their fight against fat. A new study implemented by Copenhagen University Hospital Gentofte in Denmark considered the relationship between obesity and psoriasis, found a direct connection between the two and determined that those subjects who restricted their calorie intake to between 800 and 1200 calories per day not only experienced their best weight loss, but also saw major improvements in the severity of their psoriasis. Limiting calorie intake can be challenging, therefore Diet Doc’s hCG diets address intense cravings and uncontrollable appetite with prescription strength hCG treatments. To maintain best weight loss over the course of a lifetime, Diet Doc nutritionists educate patients on healthy, low-calorie eating habits that can be incorporated into patients’ daily lives.



As reported on by Everyday Health, researchers behind this study found that inflammation cause by weight gain and obesity could aggravate psoriasis in overweight subjects. Sixty obese adults between the ages of 25 and 71, who were experiencing mild to moderate psoriasis, were observed while dietary changes were made in their food consumption. Researchers saw that, when compared to other obese subjects with psoriasis eating higher calorie meals, subjects with a low-calorie diet of between 800 and 1200 calories not only experienced best weight loss, they also saw improvements in the severity of their psoriasis. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans incorporate the powerful appetite suppressant hCG which allows patients to lower their calorie intake to these levels, achieve their best weight loss goals and decrease the severity of their psoriasis.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly known as hCG, is a hormone that was discovered in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons and has been incorporated into today’s modern hCG diets to help patients achieve their best weight loss. When used as a weight management tool in hCG diets, hCG suppresses patients’ appetites allowing them to exercise control over the amount of calories consumed and begin working toward their best weight loss goals. hCG treatments in hCG diets not only act as a potent appetite suppressant, it also mobilizes excess and unnecessary fat storage that is hard to eliminate through normal diet changes and exercise alone.



Diet Doc understands that achieving weight goals can be challenging and developed hCG diets to offer patients a road to safe, easy and effective weight management. Patients following hCG diets protocol will have unlimited access to Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals six days per week. Diet Doc physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are available to answer questions regarding weight management and effectiveness of hCG diets and offer guidance, support and education to encourage initial fat loss and continued weight management over time.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg