Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- According to recently updated information by the World Health Organization, being overweight or obese is the fifth leading risk for causes of death across the world with at least 2.8 million adults dying each year as a result of their weight gain. Fortunately, measures have been put in place to encourage overweight and obese individuals to seek help in achieving best weight loss through healthy eating and supportive community involvement. Diet Doc created hCG diets in Nashville Tennessee to assist in eliminating this increasingly dangerous epidemic from the list of one of the leading causes of death, and utilizes naturally powerful weight loss supplements, along with healthy meal and snack plans, to help their clients lose weight quickly and safely.



The World Health Organization identifies an imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended as the fundamental contributor to obesity and weight gain and as an indirect risk for causes of death among overweight people. Globally there has been an overwhelming increase in the availability of high-fat, processed foods and a significant decrease in the rates of physical activity necessary to balance the new, high-caloric food intake. These changes have lead to a spike in average body mass, which expands the risk for noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke and kidney failure and contributes to obesity being classified as one of the leading causes of death throughout the world.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets center around the idea that obesity doesn’t have to be included as one of the leading causes of death, and are committed to changing these threatening statistics by providing their clients with an easier way to reach their best weight loss goals.



Uncontrollable hunger and severe food cravings can derail dieting attempts for even those most committed to reaching their best weight loss goals. Diet Doc understands these challenges and utilizes the most potent, naturally produced supplements to help their clients stay on track during their hCG diet plans. After completing an initial health questionnaire, potential patients will consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine which of the best weight loss aids will help them lose weight quickly and safely without nagging hunger. Patients will consult with their physician and order their best weight loss supplements over the phone or the internet to ensure the confidentiality of the consultation and allow the patients to administer their supplements in the privacy of their own home.



While the Diet Doc physician will advise the patient as to which supplements and diet pills will be most beneficial for the start of their hCG diets, as the client progresses and begins losing weight those supplements can be modified and alternated to increase or decrease the rate at which patients are losing weight. The Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are consistently monitoring patient progress throughout hCG diets to make sure that weight loss is occurring safely and rapidly based on the patient’s specific health needs.



Because Diet Doc’s hCG diets are specially developed for each individual patient, losing weight occurs comfortably and quickly without cravings or negative side effects. While Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients successfully shed excess weight, they remain committed to continuing to help their clients lose weight fast and eliminate weight gain and obesity from the list of leading causes of death worldwide. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, interested patients without access to a weight loss clinic in Nashville, can simply call Diet Doc to schedule a complimentary and confidential telephone consultation.



