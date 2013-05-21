Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Those searching for how to achieve their best weight loss are often motivated by studies that have found a relationship between body mass and a lower life expectancy for overweight individuals. A new study may encourage those dieters to try even harder to reach their best weight loss goals, specifically targeting the weight around their waist, to decrease the possibility of weight related reduced life expectancy. Researchers from the United Kingdom recently performed a study that found that the waist-to-height-ratio was a more accurate indicator for life expectancy than overall body mass index. Diet Doc hCG diets help patients achieve their best weight loss through nutrient-rich, energy packed meal plans and prescription hCG treatments that specifically target hard to reach belly fat. Diet Doc is dedicated to educating patients on how to lose weight fast and safely while ensuring a happier, healthier and longer life expectancy.



As reported on Medical News Today, the authors of the aforementioned study compared overall obesity and centralized obesity with the life expectancy of subjects that were aged from 30 to 70 years. Researchers paralleled the number of years lost in the lives of obese subjects with those lives at optimum levels of body mass index and waist-to-height-ratio. The results demonstrated a much clearer correlation between central obesity and mortality rates than overall high body mass index and mortality rates. hCG diet plans are different from many diets available on the market today because, through the use of prescription strength hCG treatments, hCG diets specifically target centralized weight gain and can add to patient’s life expectancy.



Diet Doc took the original hCG diet research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s science and health knowledge to create the safest and most effective version of hCG diets available to consumers today. Dr. A.T.W. Simeons isolated the hormone, human chorionic gonadotropin, decades ago. He found that this hormone was naturally produced in pregnant females to mobilize extra fat storage and provide nutrients to a growing fetus when the mother did not have immediate access to food. His research showed that thanks to hCG, the fetus received nutrition from the mother while the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat remained intact. When Diet Doc revolutionized Simeons’ research, they found that using hCG as a weight loss tool aided patients in achieving their best weight loss while eliminating stubborn fat supplies such as excess belly fat and leaving muscle intact.



Combining prescription hCG treatments with education on how to reach patients’ best weight loss and meal plans rich in essential elements and minerals provides patients with the most efficient hCG diets available. Diet Doc’s hCG diets were created to help patients achieve their best weight loss, but they are also dedicated to helping patients find a happier, more active lifestyle and to increase patients’ life expectancy.



