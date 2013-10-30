Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- When it comes to making healthy dinners, many Detroit dieters may not know which high protein diet foods or low calorie meals are good for reaching best weight loss goals. Diet Doc understands that most of their clients do not have a background in health and nutrition and need guidance when it comes to making healthy dinners, lunches and breakfasts. Fortunately, Diet Doc is one of the few prescription hormone diet plans that offers unlimited consultations with their specially trained nutritionists who work with patients to plan meals and develop a high protein diet plan that increases energy levels throughout the patient’s best weight loss plan.



Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans help patients quickly and easily reach their best weight loss goals through a combination of fat burning supplements, appetite controlling diet pills and healthy dinners comprised of high protein diet foods. Once a patient decides to begin losing weight with a Diet Doc program, they will consult with a certified nutritionist to design a high protein diet around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, and because Diet Doc understands each patient’s particular fat loss needs are different, their team will create a personalized best weight loss plan for each individual patient. This tailored approach to losing weight begins with their high protein diet and patients will receive breakfast and lunch recipes, along with ideas for healthy dinners, that can easily be prepared throughout their diet plan for dieters and their families to enjoy.



While reducing calories through healthy dinners and a high protein diet may seem easy, most clients in Detroit are looking for fast results without any discomfort. Trying to reach best weight loss goals through simple diet change may eventually produce results, but those results will take longer than desired and many patients could suffer through cravings, fatigue or even weakness. Patients participating in Diet Doc’s best weight loss programs do not have these issues because physicians have developed natural prescription hormone treatments that alleviate any temptation to overindulge and they have enhanced their treatments with vitamin B12 to increase energy levels. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported reaching their best weight loss goals with no negative side effects or harmful consequences.



After an initial physician consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s prescription hormone treatments that can be ordered over the phone or the internet, without having to travel to a diet clinic. Once patients receive their treatments and begin combining them with a high protein diet, healthy dinners and other low fat recipes, they will see excess and embarrassing fat begin to melt away. And, because Diet Doc is dedicated to bringing their clients only the highest quality of ingredients, each shipment of prescription hormone diet treatments will arrive with a Certificate of Analysis detailing the levels of active ingredients and explaining each component of these specially formulated treatments.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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