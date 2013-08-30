Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Finding a no carb diet that works can be challenging and leaves many dieters believing that their struggles with weight gain and excess body fat will continue indefinitely. But, because Diet Doc’s best weight loss programs and new no carb diets are designed around the personal needs of each individual client, the temptation to overindulge in the patient’s favorite foods can be easily controlled and allows patients to stick with their program to achieve their best weight loss goals. Through their unique no carb diets and exclusive supplements, Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients reduce their overall body fat content and begin leading healthier, happier lives.



Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists are specially trained in the most effective meal plans for reaching best weight loss and utilize their training to design personalized meal and snack plans that encourage the patient’s body to burn body fat. Introducing a no carb diet into the patient’s daily routine can produce the best weight loss because eliminating carbohydrates leaves the body searching for another source of fuel. When the body is following a no carb diet and has no carbohydrates to burn for fuel, the liver begins producing enzymes that encourage the body to begin burning stored body fat for fuel instead. But, Diet Doc understands that although beginning a no carb diet program will lead clients to their best weight loss and to a slimmer, sexier figure, sticking with a no carb diet can be challenging to many people, as it can seem daunting to change engrained eating habits.



During the patient’s initial consultation, they will speak with a Diet Doc physician on the phone or using Skype to discuss the many causes of weight gain and the most effective and rapid techniques for eliminating excess body fat. Physicians will also advise patients on successful fat burning supplements that will allow them to see results more quickly. In addition, many of Diet Doc’s natural weight control supplements act as powerful appetite suppressants giving patients the ability to reevaluate their unhealthy eating habits and begin choosing foods that are low in fat and calories. Patients can order supplements easily, over the phone or the internet, and have them shipped directly to their home without any inconvenience or the embarrassment of having to visit a doctor’s office or pharmacy.



Clients who decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s best weight loss plans can expect to see fast and effective results with some patients losing up to almost a pound of body fat per day. A recent in-house survey shows that an overwhelming majority of patients have successfully reached their best weight loss goals and report experiencing no adverse side effects like uncontrollable hunger or cravings. These typical results achieved by Diet Doc programs have not only helped people nation wide begin leading happier, more active lives because of weight loss, they also teach their clients to sustain their weight for a healthier future.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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