Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Diet Doc, the nation’s leading comprehensive medical diet provider that combines the use of prescription hCG with personalized diet plans to help patients achieve their best weight loss, has now added the extremely effective Paleo diet to their uniquely designed hCG diet plans. The Paleo diet has been called the world’s healthiest diet and is based upon the belief that the optimal diet is one that the human body is genetically adapted to. Following customized Diet Doc's hCG diet plans, including education on the Paleo diet, allows patients to reach their best weight loss goals while learning how to eat healthy and make healthier lifestyle choices.



The Paleo diet imitates the human diet from before the Agricultural Revolution. The diet is rich in fresh fruit, vegetables, lean meats and seafood that are packed with nutrients the body needs to function while eliminating foods high in refined sugar and grain, salt and trans fat that have been found to cause weight gain and many other health related diseases. It is common knowledge that fast weight loss is achieved by burning more calories than the body takes in and the Paleo diet believes that the best way to accomplish this without feeling hungry and while maintaining energy is to consume a high-protein, high-fruit and vegetable diet. Clinical trials have determined that diet plans such as the Paleo diet are more effective in promoting the best weight loss and maintaining that weight reduction than low-fat, high-carbohydrate diets. The Paleo diet has been found to reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes, increase energy, improve mental clarity, promote a longer lifespan, promote a healthier life, and most importantly, aid overweight or obese patients in achieving their best weight loss. By combining prescription hCG with Diet Doc diet plans designed around the popular Paleo diet, patients can anticipate reaching their best weight loss while embarking on a healthier, more active lifestyle.



Diet Doc offers clients a free initial evaluation so that an expert physician can determine the patient’s specific health characteristics that may be affecting weight and the inability to achieve the best weight loss. This individual approach to weight reduction allows Diet Doc nutritionists the opportunity to create the most effective diet plans designed around the patient’s specific body functions. Nutritionists then take the most efficient portions of popular diets, such as the Paleo diet, to build diet plans tailored specifically for each patient. To ensure that patients succeed in achieving their best weight loss, clients have unlimited access to Diet Doc physicians, nurses and nutritionists six days per week through the national telemedicine system. Diet Doc’s ultimate goal is to guide patients toward their best weight loss while providing education on healthy eating habits to secure a healthier, happier future.



