Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- As if dangerous health concerns and illnesses were not enough to make people in San Francisco California eager to set best weight loss goals, a new study reveals that the mortality rates associated with weight gain and obesity are actually higher than researchers previously thought. And, while San Francisco California dieters have many options for help in working toward their best weight loss goals, few programs have been successful in allowing patients to sustain their weight over time. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans and smoothie diet recipes have steadily gained in popularity due to their success in helping patients quickly reach their best weight loss goals, but also by teaching their clients the skills necessary for maintaining their healthy lifestyle for the long term future.



As reported on this week by Medical News Today, researchers with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health found that the mortality rate associated with weight gain and obesity is much higher than originally thought. Using a new, more rigorous approach to their research, this new study also accounted for age, period of birth, sex and race in analyzing mortality rates and Americans’ risks for death from obesity and weight gain. Their study shows that obesity is far more consequential to mortality rates than previously recognized and that the impact of obesity may be only beginning to be felt or understood. Taking this new research into consideration, the American public is now beginning to understand the consequences that will be suffered unless weight gain is brought under control and mortality rates severely decline. Diet Doc understands that changing the food and meal plans patients are accustomed to can be challenging and many will succumb to the temptation to overindulge in processed, fatty foods, therefore, Diet Doc offers their clients healthy, low calorie supplements and smoothie diet recipes to complement their healthy meals throughout the day. With these natural supplements, patients will avoid intense cravings to overeat and will develop healthier eating habits that they can carry on through their lives.



To begin their best weight loss and smoothie diets, patients only need to fill out a confidential, online questionnaire and schedule a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. Patients can choose to speak with their physician over the phone or the internet and in the comfort of the patients own home. Diet Doc is committed to maintaining the client’s privacy and strives to prevent any discomfort or embarrassment throughout their individualized program. During their initial consultation, the physician and client will discuss potential underlying health issues or internal imbalances that may be causing the patient to gain weight and will begin to design a best weight loss program to address these issues and imbalances. The physician will also prescribe natural weight control aids and smoothie diet supplements that will assist in controlling the patient’s appetite to allow them to stick with their weight management plans.



At less than two grams of net carbohydrates per serving, Diet Doc’s specially formulate smoothie diet supplements actually help to block the body’s absorption of carbohydrates thereby reducing patients’ cravings. And, being high in heart healthy soluble fiber, these smoothie diet supplements promote an increased metabolism resulting in more rapid fat burn. Following Diet Doc’s best weight loss protocol has helped thousands of patients quickly lose unwanted weight, manage their weight over time and, hopefully, will contribute to a reduction in weight-related mortality rates.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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