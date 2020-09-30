Best Workflow Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Workflow management software is a software application intended for setting up and monitoring a defined set of responsibilities along with its order. It enables users to collaborate and automate processes, as well as define different workflows for different types of processes and applications. Workflow management software also helps minimize the manual efforts involved and in automating redundant tasks.



360Quadrants has extensively analyzed and published some of the best workflow management software vendors to help businesses choose the appropriate workflow management software as per their requirements. All these vendors were plotted on a quadrant after thorough analysis and evaluation based on two broad categories, product maturity, and company maturity.



360Quadrants also delivers a comprehensive SWOT analysis that enables service providers to know about the new growth opportunities and areas of improvement.



Workflow Management Software Vendor Evaluation



360Quadrants has assessed a total of 20 companies offering Workflow Management Software, which were analyzed out of which the top 9 software providers were selected and plotted on a quadrant and recognized as Visionary Leaders (Vanguards), Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



monday.com Workflow Management, Wooqer, and Kissflow Workflow Management have been identified as the Visionary Leaders in the workflow management software space. Visionary leaders are known to have an extensive product range and a strong global presence.



Infinity and Flowers have been recognized as Innovators in the workflow management software space. Innovators usually have an innovative product portfolio and a robust business strategy.



Bento, Minority, and Briefcase have been identified as Emerging Players in the workflow management software space. Emerging players are mostly evolving players who develop and sell niche products.



Karbon has been identified as a Dynamic Differentiator in the workflow management software space. Dynamic Differentiators possess a niche product range and a very robust business strategy, which helps them in growing continuously.



360Quadrants Assessment



A team of analysts evaluates the top workflow management software providers on different evaluation criteria like product maturity, company maturity, and key ideas from industry experts and clients. Parameters considered in product maturity are- a range of product offerings, deployment, features & functionality, and support services. Parameters in company maturity are- geographic footprint, organic growth strategies, industry verticals catered, and inorganic growth strategies such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. Each parameter is given a specific weightage as per industry demand. Lastly, the vendor is rated depending on the parameters offered, and then an algorithm is processed, which then systematically generates a quadrant.



