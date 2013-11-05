BestAcousticGuitarStringsGuide.com Helps Acoustic Guitar Players Easily Find the Perfect Strings

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- To say that strings are an important part of an acoustic guitar would be an understatement. Without strings, music cannot be played. When it comes time to replace acoustic guitar strings, guitar players are often faced with a daunting choice between guitar types, string sizes, and brands.



That’s a problem that BestAcousticGuitarStringsGuide.com wants to solve. At BestAcousticGuitarStringsGuide.com, visitors will discover exactly how to choose the perfect acoustic guitar strings. The website features detailed comparison articles between strings as well as an interactive string chart.



A spokesperson for BestAcousticGuitarStringsGuide.com explains that the site can be used by acoustic guitar players of all different skill levels:



“Both experienced and novice acoustic guitar players are often intimidated when choosing the right acoustic guitar strings. Some players choose the cheapest string from a brand they trust, while others choose to invest in more durable, longer lasting strings. The goal of our website is to help guitar players find the best guitar strings for their needs while also highlighting specific brands and products to buy.”



The website’s interactive comparison chart allows visitors to sort through strings by their gauge, material, price, and customer rating. The gauge of a string can be either heavy or light, while materials can be phosphor bronze, silk, steel, or nylon.



Of course, many guitar players are unaware of the differences between strings on a guitar, which is why BestAcousticGuitarStringsGuide.com has added a detailed explanation of guitar string qualities below the comparison chart:



“Before viewing specific product recommendations on our comparison chart, we encourage our visitors to read through the string selection guide on our homepage. That guide explains how different string qualities affect the sound and playing experience of the instrument. In most cases, the same string sets will sound different on different guitars, which is why many guitar players use trial and error to find the perfect set of strings.”



While most guitar players know that a higher gauge results in lower tones, many guitar players are unaware of the difference between string materials. Bronze, for example, tends to be the most typical guitar string material, but it offers little protection from corrosion and generally needs to be replaced more frequently.



Meanwhile, guitar players willing to invest in higher quality materials – like phosphor bronze, silk, or steel, generally enjoy better sound quality and higher durability ratings.



Whether picking acoustic guitar strings for the first time or searching for a superior guitar playing experience, BestAcousticGuitarStringsGuide.com aims to help guitar players find the perfect set of strings for any acoustic guitar.



About BestAcousticGuitarStringsGuide.com

BestAcousticGuitarStringsGuide.com is an acoustic guitar string comparison and review website. The site features an interactive comparison chart for multiple types of strings as well as detailed explanations of the pros and cons of different string types. For more information, please visit: http://www.bestacousticguitarstringsguide.com