San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Finding the right skin treatment product can be difficult. Most people simply perform trial and error testing until their skin clears up. Unfortunately, trial and error testing can result in months of blemishes and unfortunate skin problems.



BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com aims to prevent that testing period. At BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com, visitors will find a detailed description of a “miracle” skin care product called BB cream. BB cream is made by a number of different skin care manufacturers and is designed to clear up a diverse range of skin problems. Some BB creams are designed to lighten skin tones, for example, while others are designed to treat oily skin.



A spokesperson for BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com explains that nobody really knows what the ‘BB’ in BB cream stands for:



“It’s funny, really. BB creams are prized around the world for their miraculous effects on the skin. However, nobody knows exactly what ‘BB’ actually stands for. Some people say it stands for blemish balm, balance balm, or beauty balm, but the truth is: nobody knows. BB creams were first developed in the 1960s by a German pharmacist and remained a secret for decades.”



Today, BB creams are particularly popular in Asia, where having lighter skin is seen as a social advantage. In fact, BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com claims that approximately 15% of the cosmetic market in Asia consists of BB creams.



BB creams are rapidly gaining popularity in western markets, where BB cream manufacturers have had to adjust their product formulas and marketing. As the BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com spokesperson explains, western BB creams work differently from eastern BB creams:



“Obviously, having light skin isn’t as important in western markets as it is in Asian markets, which is why there is a considerable difference between eastern and western BB creams. Western BB creams are designed to treat oily skin, dry skin, and many other types of problematic skin. We encourage our website visitors to think of BB creams as high-powered tinted moisturizers or foundations.”



At BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com, visitors will find detailed information about shopping for the best type of BB cream. The website lists the best BB cream for men, the best BB cream for oily skin, and the best BB creams for virtually any type of skin.



There are also tips and tricks for applying BB cream and reviews of specific BB creams, including Boscia BB Cream and The Face Shop BB Cream. Whether trying to lighten skin tones or solve acne problems, BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com aims to explain the wondrous properties of BB cream with the world.



About BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com

BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com is a skin care product review website that explains the benefits of BB cream. BB cream is a unique type of skin care product that can lighten the skin, moisturize it, or dry it out. With dozens of different types of BB creams available, BestBBCreamForOilySkin.com wants to guide visitors to the best one for their unique skin care needs. For more information, please visit: http://bestbbcreamforoilyskin.com