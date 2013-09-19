BestBikeStandGuide.com Helps Cyclists Choose One of World's Three Best Bike Stands

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Bike stands come in all shapes and sizes. Some bike stands are designed to protect bikes in a public place, while other bike stands are designed to securely store a bicycle inside a garage or house.



No matter what type of bike stand today's cyclists are interested in, BestBikeStandGuide.com wants to help. At BestBikeStandGuide.com, visitors will find rankings for the world’s best three bike stands. Those bike stands include a storage stand model created by Topeak, a universal stacking bicycle rack created by SportRack, and a wall mounted bike hanger created by Topeak.



BestBikeStandGuide.com lists the unique features for each type of bike rack, including the weight capacity and the number of bikes the rack can hold. While the Topeak Dual Touch Bike Storage Stand can support four bicycles and a maximum weight of 158.7 pounds, the Topeak One Up Wall Mount Bike Hanger can only support one bicycle of a maximum weight of 35 pounds.



As a spokesperson for BestBikeStandGuide.com explains, the goal of the site is to connect cyclists with the perfect bike stand for their needs:



“Choosing the right bike stand isn’t always easy. Bike stands come in all shapes, sizes, and levels of quality. Most cyclists want the bike rack to hold their bicycle securely in place. Unfortunately, cheap bike racks often sacrifice security and durability for price. By recommending different bike racks to different bike owners, our website is able to guide anyone to the right bike stand.”



In addition to picking the top three best bike stands available online today, the BestBikeStandGuide.com website features a detailed explanation of what bike stands are and how they work. The site also features rankings and product reviews for other types of bike stands, including the best three bike racks for cars and the best three stationary bike stands.



Whether searching for an indoor bike stand for exercise or a bike rack for garage storage, BestBikeStandGuide.com wants to help any visitor find the perfect bike rack for their needs.



About BestBikeStandGuide.com

BestBikeStandGuide.com is a bike stand information website that ranks and reviews some of the world’s most popular bike stands and bike racks. The site also includes links to product listings on Amazon. For more information, please visit: http://www.bestbikestandguide.com