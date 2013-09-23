BestBlackFriday.com Is Giving out 3 Breaking Bad Box Sets to Kick Start the Black Friday 2013 Season

Deptford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- BestBlackFriday.com, the deal website featuring all of the latest ad scans and sales for stores on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the rest of the year, announces its first contest in 2013 in order to start Black Friday off early. Three winners will have the option of selecting a Blu-ray or DVD package of the complete series of AMC’s hit show Breaking Bad.



Breaking Bad is now in its 5th and final season and its series premiere is scheduled for Sunday September 29th. Since its premier in 2008, it has gained a tremendous following from the general public as well as celebrities, athletes, and even the president.



The contest begins on Friday September 20th and ends on Sunday October 6th. In order to enter, users have to register a new account at BestBlackFriday.com. Required registration information includes a username, e-mail address, and a password. Three winners will be randomly selected from all new registrations within the contest period. Winners will be notified by October 15th and have the option of appearing in the winner announcement post. The prize will be released on November 26th, 2013 and winners will receive their item before December 31, 2013.



“Even if you don’t win, we believe that you will love your new membership at our site,” explains the contest announcement page. “Besides providing the latest deals and ad scans for your favorite stores on Black Friday, we also strive to keep you up to date with “Black Friday Like” deals all year long. This could even mean discounts on other Breaking Bad memorabilia as well as your other favorite shows. Additionally, you will find the latest in electronics, appliances, clothing and more at great prices.”



Created by Breaking Bad super fans and Black Friday enthusiasts, BestBlackFriday.com offers various options to assist consumers in having a more successful holiday shopping season.



Some of the new features at launch include:



* Ad Scans: official printable ad scans from over 150 stores featuring deals, store hours, doorbusters, and other essential information.

*Wishlists: an online shopping list that allows users to save all of the items that they want to either buy online or print out and take to the store.

*Deals: listing of links to the products in the ad scan on the store’s website as well as ad sales on items throughout the year.

*Coupons: storewide offers including free shipping, percentage off sales and buy one, get one specials

*Articles: helpful information discussing shopping tips, buying guides, frequently asked questions, and predictions.



About BestBlackFriday.com

BestBlackFriday.com was established in order to inform consumers about the latest coupons, specials, and other offers from their favorite stores. The printable ad scans and buying guides provided simplify the Black Friday shopping process and open the door for additional savings. Started in 2013 by former college classmates, BestBlackFriday.com continues to grow everyday with new ideas and innovations. For more information, visit http://bestblackfriday.com.