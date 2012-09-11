BestBuyUniforms.com Launches Collection of Coveralls from Dickies And Red Kap

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- With the popularity of their branded and varied collection of uniforms and work-wear increasing day by day, Best Buy Uniforms is all set to add another feather to its cap by launching an entire collection of coveralls and overalls from Dickies and Red Kap brands. The main aim behind collaborating with the both prominent companies is to offer apparel at affordable and discounted prices.



Coveralls and overalls are professional uniforms for construction, labor, and industrial workers, which are worn for protection from dirt and dust. Companies, factories and industries provide them to their workers for exercising professional appearance at the workplace and easy to notice from long distances.



Dickies uniforms are one of the best work wear companies in the world, which have an excellent track record of quality uniforms collection and 100% customer satisfaction. Their collection is of the best quality and is durable as well as hardwearing. Best Buy Uniforms is proud to offer the wide collection of uniforms at reasonable and economical prices for their esteemed customers.



Best Buy Uniforms offers a complete range of Dickies coveralls that fits everyone's needs such as dickies basic industrial grade coveralls, dickies deluxe blended coveralls, dickies deluxe cotton, dickies fisher stripe 100% cotton, dickies insulated coveralls, dickies insulated twill-blend coveralls, dickies insulated hood and dickies short sleeve coveralls.



Another priced collection carried by Best Buy Uniforms is Red Kap, which provides one of the toughest coveralls on the planet since 1923. Companies, industries and business owners have always opted for Red Kap coveralls because it covers most of the body and provides protection from dangerous elements, when working in factories.



Best Buy Uniforms has assembled a unique selection of the best coveralls from Red Kap that is 100% Cotton as well as fully insulated. They have adjustable cuffs, two ways zipper front, zipper chest pockets and concealed storm rib knit wristlets on the duck insulated coveralls to provide maximum comfort and protection.



The orders can be placed on the Best Buy Uniforms website and the uniforms will be processed within 24 hours. Professional Executives handle all the orders and process the shipment without any delay. You can place your order easily and safely online 24 hours a day 7 days a week 12 months a year.



If you are interested to buy the latest collection of Dickies and Red Kap Coveralls from Best Buy Uniforms, visit http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=175



About Best Buy Uniforms

Best Buy Uniforms is a wholesale work uniform company that is started to cater the professional needs of corporate sectors since 1987. The website offers professional uniforms from famous brands in different styles, colors and sizes that are made of the best quality fabrics.



Contact Information:

Best Buy Uniforms

500 East 8th Avenue

Homestead PA, 15120-1904 USA

Telephone

Toll-Free: 1.800.345.1924

Local: 412.461.4600

Fax: 412.461.4016

Email: customer-service@bestbuyuniforms.com



Website:



http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/

http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=123

http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=176