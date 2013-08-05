BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com Helps Visitors Find the Best Charcoal Grill for Their Next BBQ

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Charcoal grills are popular across the world. A charcoal grill gives food a unique taste, texture, and appearance while also giving grill masters a wide range of cooking options. However, with so many different charcoal grills on the market today, it can be difficult to see past the hype and choose the charcoal grill with the best value.



A website called BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com wants to help visitors quickly and easily solve that problem. At BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com, visitors will learn everything they need to know about charcoal grills. The website features detailed reviews of some of the most popular charcoal grill brands along with a buyer’s guide on how to find charcoal grills that provide the best blend of value and quality.



At the BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com homepage, visitors will learn the most important features to look for on a charcoal grill, including:



- Durability

- Ease of use

- Adequate size

- Protective covers for outdoor use

- Vents above and below the cooking grid

- Ash collection system that makes cleaning easy



Together, these qualities distinguish average charcoal grills from excellent charcoal grills. Some people use charcoal grills only for themselves, while others use the grill to feed a large family. This is why size is important. Charcoal also has unique advantages and disadvantages over gas grills, which is why an entire section of BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com is dedicated to choosing a charcoal or gas grill.



As a spokesperson for Best Charcoal Grill Guide explains, there are minimum size requirements depending on the needs of the user:



“We tell our visitors that 300 square inches is the minimum size for any grill. A 22 ½ diameter grill, for example, provides 363 square inches of cooking space, which is enough space for one burger or steak for each person in an average-sized family. Meanwhile, grillers who like to entertain should look for grills with a minimum 500 square inches of cooking space.”



After learning about the most important qualities to look for in a grill, BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com recommends a number of specific grills that can be ordered online or in-store today. Those grills include well-known brands like Napoleon and Weber as well as distinctive grills like the Big Green Egg.



The Big Green Egg grill has the unique distinction of being a Kamado-style cooker and can cook for 17 hours straight. Some Big Green Egg sizes are large enough to smoke two turkeys at the same time, and visitors can learn about the unique advantages and disadvantages of this model at BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com.



Whether buying a charcoal grill for the first time or searching for a good upgrade, BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com wants to make sure visitors leave the website knowing more about grills than when they first arrived.



About BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com

BestCharcoalGrillGuide.com is a charcoal grill review website that explains how to buy the best charcoal grill for one’s unique needs. The website lists several specific charcoal grill models while also explaining which charcoal grill qualities are most important to grillers. For more information, please visit: http://www.bestcharcoalgrillguide.com