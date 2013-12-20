BestCreditScoreCompanys.com Warns of Watching Your Credit Score in Response to Major Target Security Lapse.

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- In light of recent events, including the Target credit card security lapse, BestCreditScoreCompanys.com (BCSC) warns consumers of the importance of keeping an eye on their credit scores. Between November 27th and December 15th, 2013 up to 40 million credit card numbers were stolen from secure Target databases. Names, three-digit security codes, and expiration dates were also stolen by the hackers. According to Target spokesman Eric Hausman, they have no indication that pin numbers were exposed as well.



Credit scores and reports are indicators of whether someone’s private information has been exposed or stolen. “Many people don’t realize that most credit score providers also provide identity theft protection included in their services,” stated Jill Thompson, Director of Reviews for BCSC, “Identity theft protection, daily credit score monitoring and secure internal data storage are all important features that a reliable credit score provider should offer. In fact, many identity theft protection companies also provide consumers with their credit scores and reports, in addition to identity protection.”



US Department of Justice study data from June 2013 states that over 11.5 million individuals in the United States have their identity stolen each year. The same study indicates that the average amount lost per identity theft case is $4,930. (http://www.statisticbrain.com/identity-theft-fraud-statistics/) “Early detection helps reduce the amount consumers may lose and also decreases the amount of clean that needs to be done in the aftermath. We recommend enrolling in a credit score service that provided ID theft protection and gives you your credit scores,” says Thompson.



BCSC is an online review site dedicated to bringing consumers the truth about all the credit score reporting companies in the industry. They offer unbiased information that allows consumers to make informed decisions about the companies they are thinking of doing business with. They’ve reviewed all the providers in the industry. Visit their site to find the right fit for you.



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Michael Bratton

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