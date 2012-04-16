BestDatingSiteReviews.org Launches Website to Help Take the Mystery out of Online Dating Sites

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- Over the past several years, online dating websites have exploded in popularity.



Thanks to the ever-increasing prevalence of computers and the internet, single men and women who want to meet other people no longer have to rely on bars, parties or the often-dreaded blind dates. Instead, they can sign up at a wide variety of online dating websites and suddenly have access to thousands of potential new dates, rather than just a few.



But for many singles, knowing which online dating sites are the best can be extremely confusing and even feel overwhelming at times. There are literally hundreds of dating websites out there, all claiming to be the best way to find true love.



A new website is already creating quite a buzz for its detailed and helpful reviews of many of the best dating sites that are currently available.



BestDatingSiteReviews.org includes comprehensive rundowns on dozens of online dating websites. In addition, the website features an online dating guide filled with advice and tips on topics like creating the best possible profile and how to communicate with potential matches.



“Remember when online dating sites were looked upon with derision or as some kind of joke?” an article on the website asked.



“Today things are vastly different and online dating is big business. Rather than being perceived as the place where desperate no-hopers look for their final chance of love these websites are now accepted, not to mention used, by an extremely broad spectrum of people, including the rich and successful.”



Using the website is easy; singles of all ages are welcome to visit at any time and begin browsing through the many reviews. The home page includes a list of the top 5 online dating sites so far in 2012, as well as a reassuring article on the value of online dating.



Handy category tabs listed across the top of the website can help singles find information on a variety of additional topics including even more dating sites, a frequently asked questions section, and an “Expert Advice” feature that offers singles some important and safety-related things to keep in mind when entering the world of online dating.



For example, as the article noted, the first meeting should always be in a public place like a coffee shop or a public mall, and people should always be wary about disclosing too much personal information.



About BestDatingSiteReviews.org

BestDatingSiteReviews.org provides detailed reviews of the best online dating sites. Visitors to the website can also read expert online dating advice for singles and the site’s guide to online dating. Using the online resource is absolutely free. For more information, please visit http://www.bestdatingsitereviews.org