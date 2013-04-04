BestElope' Selects Best Elope Destinations for 2013

Springfield, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- ‘BestElope’, a renowned name when it comes to best elope and small wedding ideas, elope destinations and wedding health, beauty and fashion, today released a new article detailing out the six best elope destinations from among over 50 venues the company reviewed. According to the sources, BestElope surveyed over 400 elope wedding couples who married in the year 2012. The company took into account couples opinion, review of the establishments, published elopement services and packages and travel site reviews among others.



According to the sources, ‘Hartness House Inn’ in Springfield, Vermont grabbed the top spot for the best elopement destinations for 2013. The categories in which the venue stood out among the competition includes best elope wedding packages, best value in elope value packages, best small wedding options and best elope wedding amenities to name a few.



Hartness House has been a popular choice for quite some time now and ‘Best Elope’ has confirmed the same. Amanda and Frank W. from Reston, Virginia said, "We visited the Hartness House before we decided on a wedding location. We were very impressed with the beautiful architecture and the grounds, the pleasant staff, and the professional approach they took with our event. Seven months later, we were married there in a small ceremony with my parents and two friends. We both enjoyed the ease with which the entire weekend took place, the reception dinner for our friends and family; and the lovely photographs of our event. This is a place that we would definitely recommend to our friends."



When contacted, Lana Dean, Wedding Coordinator, ‘Hartness House Inn’, Springfield, Vermont said, "The Hartness House Inn performs many weddings -- from small to very large -- and we are very honored to receive this acknowledgement from ‘BestElope’ of our dedication to excellence in hosting Elopement Weddings. We strive to provide the most complete and memorable elopement wedding service in an attractive, relaxing and personable environment."



About Hartness House

The Hartness House Inn is one of Vermont's popular Bed & Breakfast inn in Springfield, Vermont. It was the home of former Vermont Governor and wealthy industrialist James Hartness. The Inn offers 40 individually decorated rooms and suites, an on-site restaurant offering an international cuisine menu, a lounge, private spa, an outdoor garden pavilion with seating for 200 and a dance floor, a wedding garden with fountain and column pergola, and over 50 acres of streams, nature trails and woodlands.



