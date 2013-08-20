BestExerciseShoes.com Releases Its Picks for the Best Shoes for Zumba

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Zumba is one of the most popular exercise trends in recent years. Zumba is a type of aerobic dance program that incorporates elements of hip-hop dancing, martial arts, belly dancing, and more. Popular among people of all ages, Zumba classes can be found at gyms across the world.



Whether trying Zumba for the first time or an experienced Zumba enthusiast, a website called BestExerciseShoes.com wants to help its visitors pick the best Zumba shoes for their classes. At BestExerciseShoes.com, visitors will learn that the best Zumba shoes are ones with a good grip. In fact, many of today’s biggest shoe manufacturers have created shoes specifically for use in Zumba and other dance classes.



As a spokesperson for BestExerciseShoes.com explains, the website is designed to walk visitors through every step of the Zumba shoe buying process:



“Buying the right shoes for Zumba is extremely important. The wrong shoe can lead to injuries, slips, and falls, and the right shoe can make every Zumba class a thrilling experience. Our website features a number of helpful guides for Zumba enthusiasts. In one guide, we list the best features to watch for in dance Zumba shoes, and in another guide, we list specific Zumba shoes currently available to order.”



Those shoes include Nike Women’s Musique IV Fitness, which are made of synthetic leather and feature a lightweight mesh, as well as the Nike Shox Calistra Dance Pumps. Nike is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of dance shoes and Zumba footwear, which is why BestExerciseShoes.com features reviews for some of the most popular Zumba Nike shoes.



Since everybody has different feet, BestExerciseShoes.com wants to explain which shoes go best with which types of feet:



“Some shoes are designed for slim and slender feet, while others are designed for men and women with wider feet. There are plenty of shoes designed specifically for Zumba, but we encourage shoppers to look for a number of different shoe qualities when comparing products, including shock absorption, a good spin spot, and split soles. Split soles feature soles for the heel and the ball of the foot as well as a special arch for the middle of the foot and are designed specifically for dance and Zumba activities.”



Whether trying Zumba for the first time or looking for an easy way to improve the popular aerobic workout, BestExerciseShoes.com wants to help Zumba enthusiasts find exactly what they’re looking for.



About BestExerciseShoes.com

BestExerciseShoes.com is a fitness shoe review website. The website recently released a guide that helps shoppers buy the best shoes for Zumba, a popular aerobic dance exercise program. For more information, please visit: http://bestexerciseshoes.com