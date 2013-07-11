BestHeartRateMonitor.org Releases Rankings for World's Best Heart Rate Monitors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Heart rate monitors are a valuable tool for fitness enthusiasts. Whether running, biking, or swimming, heart rate monitors help wearers find their optimal training zone. They help anybody safely push their body to the limit while maximizing the body’s fat burn and calorie usage.



Thousands of different types of heart rate monitors are available today. However, sorting through all of these heart rate monitors can be difficult – especially for someone who has never purchased a monitor before. That’s why BestHeartRateMonitor.org wants to help. At BestHeartRateMonitor.org, visitors will discover detailed comparisons between top heart rate monitor brands along with a list of the bestselling heart rate monitors available today.



Heart rate monitors come in all shapes, sizes, and levels of quality. Today, many fitness enthusiasts look for a Bluetooth heart rate monitor to link with a smartphone. Bluetooth heart rate monitors send the body’s heart rate data to a smartphone while also tracking GPS location, run speed, and a number of other metrics using sensors in the smartphone itself.



Other heart rate monitors are waterproof and designed for use when swimming. Those who are training for a triathlon, for example, may want to purchase a waterproof heart rate monitor that can survive the swimming portion of the race.



After learning about each type of heart rate monitor, visitors can view an Amazon.com listing for that item by clicking links found throughout the site. As a spokesperson for BestHeartRateMonitor.org explains, the site makes it easy to shop by separating heart rate monitors into different categories based on price:



“Some people are willing to pay top dollar for the very best heart rate monitor available today. Others can’t afford to spend more than $50 or so. For that reason, we’ve separated our site into three different categories based on price.”



Those three heart rate monitor price categories include:



-Under $100

-Between $100 and $200

-Over $200



After purchasing a heart rate monitor, it’s important to learn how to use it. That’s why BestHeartRateMonitor.org features detailed explanations of the advantages and methods of heart rate training.



Specifically, heart rate training used to only be popular among high performance athletes. Today, even casual runners and bikers use heart rate training to maximize fat burn and calorie loss. Successful heart rate training involves identifying a personal target heart range – which changes based on age – and then monitoring the heart rate monitor to ensure the heart’s beats per minute (BPM) stay within that range. Those ready to learn more about using heart rate monitors to achieve their fitness goals can visit BestHeartRateMonitor.org today.



