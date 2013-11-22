BestHomeSecurityCompanys.com Launches a New Free Crime Radar Tool

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Crime is a problem in this country. According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, violent crime rates have increased for the second straight year, and that’s not even the worst part. In 2012, fewer Americans were aware of the rise in crime rates than ever before. Fortunately, there is now a way for Americans to keep tabs on crime in their area and be better protected from the damaging effects.



BestHomeSecurityCompanys.com (BHSC) has launched a new tool that will keep Americans informed as it pertains to crime. This free crime radar tool allows BHSC users to view crime details in their neighborhoods and find the method of security that best suits their situation.



“We are in the business of security and in order to help protect people we’ve got to arm them with powerful information,” said Robert Siciliano, Director of Reviews. “Our tool is designed to show people the most current crime data in their area, who committed it, and what crime took place.”



The BHSC Crime Radar is an easy-to-use tool that provides viewers with the power to search crime within their city, zip code, or address. The free Crime Radar tool also has search capabilities, meaning users will have the ability to narrow results based on the crime data they are most concerned with.



BHSC Crime Radar customization includes viewing the following police data:



- Homicides

- Breaking & Entering

- Robbery

- Theft

- Theft of Vehicle

- Theft from Vehicle

- Vehicle Recovery

- Sexual Offense and Sexual Assault

- Assault and Assault with Deadly Weapon

- Property Crime for Both Commercial and Residential

- Quality of Life (Disorders, Drugs, Liquor)

- Traffic

- Fire

- Emergency

- Protective Policing

- Sex Offender



“We are particularly excited to provide information and data about sex offenders in local areas across the country,” said Robert in a phone interview. “We believe that the public deserves to know all the details about the dangerous crimes committed in their area.



BHSC Crime Radar shows users important information about sex offenders in their area that includes:



- Names

- Addresses

- Race

- Gender

- Height

- Weight

- Eye color

- Hair color

- Age



The Crime Radar tool provides users with the details they need to keep their families safe. The tool enables users to see crime patterns, which allows them to better protect their belongings.



“If theft or assault is a problem in an area, our users will be able to see that and remain better protected than those who don’t have that same information,” Siciliano stated.



The BHSC expert staff hopes that the Crime Radar tool will provide the information users need in order to stay informed about crime in their community, while also assisting in their efforts to effectively protect their loved ones and their home.



“We want our users to rest assured that their home is properly secured and protected from the crime that surrounds them,” Siciliano explained. “Our job is to make sure people have all of the information they need to make an informed decision regarding home security.”



To use the Crime Radar Tool, visit http://besthomesecuritycompanys.com/crime-radar.