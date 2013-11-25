BestHomeSecurityCompanys.com Rolls out New Partner Program for Home Security Companies

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently conducted an investigation on unethical online reputation management (ORM) practices. Attorney General, Eric T. Schneiderman, announced that 19 companies had agreed to cease their practice of writing fake online reviews for businesses and paid $350,000 in penalties as part of the yearlong undercover investigation into the reputation management industry known as "Operation Clean Turf."



The increase in available ORM services, coupled with risky strategies, has lead BHSC to create its own ORM service for home security companies.



“Consumers want real reviews they can trust and they rely on review sites to moderate reviews with accuracy,” said Director of Reviews, Robert Siciliano. “We want to provide an experience where consumers know that they are getting objective, honest reviews.”



During the last five years, businesses have become increasingly aware of the impact of reviews and are constantly working to collect online testimonials. Recent studies have shown online reviews can impact revenues by as much as five to ten percent. Soaring review values and increased demands from businesses to obtain reviews, have led to the explosion of ORM services.



The increased demand and cutthroat competition has caused some ORM agencies to offer less-than-ethical services. Some red flags to be aware include:



- Companies that claim to suppress or prevent negative reviews, blogs, articles, and press releases.

- Companies that claim to only obtain positive reviews.

- Companies who pay for reviews or testimonials.

- Companies that claim to suppress or remove negative information from sites like RipOffReport.com and PissedConsumer.com



In light of the recent developments in the ORM community, BHSC decided to create and provide a free service that focused on ethical ORM strategies.



“Our community relies on us to paint accurate pictures of home security companies. Our new program isn’t concerned with obtaining positive or negative reviews, but rather real reviews,” said Siciliano in a recent interview.



The BHSC Rep Builder® program is an extensive program designed to help home security companies build and maintain their reputations both online and offline. The program is broken into four parts, which include:



- Building a reputation

- Acquiring customer reviews

- Sharing customer reviews

- Creating valuable content



Each section of the BHSC Rep Builder Program® focuses on a unique aspect of ORM to create a dynamic reputation for companies. What sets BHSC’s Rep Builder® apart from all other programs is it’s free cost and thorough understanding of ORM services.



The BHSC Rep Builder® program is open to all home security companies; however, each company must be moderated and approved to be officially enrolled.



“While we’d like to help all home security companies in the industry, not all are a good fit for our program. We are focusing on working with companies who put customers at their core,” said Bryan Lovgren, Director of Branding.



Home security companies interested in applying to the BHSC Rep Builder® program visit: http://besthomesecuritycompanys.com/partners