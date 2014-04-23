BestIDTheftCompanys.com Analyzes Consumers' Reason to Sign Up for Identity Theft Protection

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com (BIDTC) asked people across the United States, “When would you most consider purchasing identity theft protection?” Responses weren’t too dramatic, but the analysis of demographics was surprising.



According to BIDTC’s analytics and trends, their team found two main reasons why people are signing up for identity theft protection today. When there is news of a big data breach and/or identity theft is a highlight in the news then the need for protection spikes up.



People specifically from the ages of 35 to 40 years old seem to be most compelled to purchasing identity theft protection if there were potentially affected by a data breach and if identity theft was constantly in the news.



Interesting insights were also found in people with different income levels. People with an income lower than $25,000/year would most likely sign up for protection if identity theft were constantly in the news, which is well before anything is likely to happen. People with a lower income seem to be more willing to take early action so their chances of being victimized are minimal.



The response “If I was potentially affected by a data breach” was significantly chosen more by people who fell within $25,000 to $50,000/year of income. The BIDTC team classified this response as having a bigger chance of being a victim of identity theft. The person is not completely safe, but still has a chance to do something to minimize the risk.



The most interesting of the responses comes from people who make more than $75,000 a year. The only time they would consider purchasing identity theft protection is if someone stole and used their credit card info and if they suspected that their identity was illegally being used. This really means that people with above-average income will only do something if they are already a victim of identity theft.



“Our top ranked identity theft protection companies like LifeLock, Experian and Identity Guard have proven to have services in place that can help protect and resolve all of these possible situations for their customers,” said BestIDTheftCompanys.com website manager, Amber Newby.



Three main response from the “Other” category include:

- I already have identity protection

- If my friends or family was affected by identity theft

- If I lost my wallet



About BestIDTheftCompanys.com

BestIDTheftCompanys.com provides reviews, resources and research on all things related to identity theft. Identity protection companies are appropriately ranked based off of expert and customer reviews.



Consumers can find more survey and statistical data on identity theft and breaches at BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Amber Newby

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com