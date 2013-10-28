BestIDTheftCompanys.com and Consumers Agree on Top-Ranked Identity Theft Protection Company

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com (BIDTC) relies on their 10-point proprietary criteria to distinguish which identity theft protection companies have the best services and features for their customers. A company’s user score accounts for 15 percent of their overall score. The BIDTC team found that Identity Guard customers are just as happy with their product as much as the BIDTC team is, with an overall score and user score of 8.7 out of 10.



“I read a few reviews online, and have heard a lot about every company out there,” Identity Guard customer LaToya Thompson said. “So far, so good. I log in once a month, and have already been alerted when someone tried to set up an account on match.com in my name. Ten plus!”



Identity Guard has been keeping their customers happy by listening to their recommendations and heeding to their requests. One example is that they now offer monthly credit score refreshes to their members instead of quarterly. Identity Guard customer’s also have high-quality package offers such as:

- Monthly credit report(s) updates

- Internet monitoring

- Personal identity monitoring

- Credit score(s)

- Three-bureau credit monitoring

- Kid Sure® identity protection for minors

- Lost wallet protection



“Awesome credit score monitoring, and second to none when it comes to identity theft,” Identity Guard customer Derik P said. “I did a ton of research before choosing these guys. Well worth the money.”



Identity Guard has 18 years of identity theft experience, more than most identity theft protection companies. They also offer one of the best insurance policies to their customers and their package prices are affordable, especially for what is included in the packages. Identity Guard’s A+ Better Business Bureau shows that the company truly is a leading provider of corporate and consumer identity risk management services.



“Signed up for the free trial, and after two weeks I paid the [monthly fee], and it’s been a huge tool I use,” Identity Guard customer James said. “Love that I have a clear view of all my financial stuff. Since I’m pretty paranoid about identity theft, this is an easy [monthly fee] to spend.”



BestIDTheftCompanys.com researches all identity theft protection companies in the industry. BIDTC analyzes all of the factors to each company and summarizes full reviews for their customers. Their website even allows their users to comment their personal experiences with the identity theft protection companies they signed up with.



Consumers can find more details on Identity Guard’s company review by visiting BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Jeff Porter

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com