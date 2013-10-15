BestIDTheftCompanys.com Comes out with Proprietary Criteria

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com (BIDTC) produced their 10-point ranking criteria in order to accurately gauge which identity theft protection companies can be trusted. Companies that are reviewed not only include the major companies such as LifeLock, Trusted ID and Identity Guard, but also smaller and growing companies in the identity theft industry such as Identity Force, ID Watchdog and AllClear ID.



“BestIDTheftCompanys.com is a review site consumers can trust,” said BestIDTheftCompanys.com’s Website Manager John Toolson. “The BIDTC team thoroughly investigates each company and displays the most important information so customers can easily choose the best company for their needs.”



The new proprietary criteria includes factors no other identity theft review site is covering. The BIDTC review team finds basic information such as price and Better Business Bureau rating, but they also dig deeper and research the:



- Type of identity protection system

- Type of identity recovery

- Years of experience in the identity theft industry

- Availability of attorneys (if needed)

- Insurance quality



“The criteria was produced with two goals in mind,” Toolson said. “The first goal was to find and display the information the consumers view as most important with identity theft protection. The second goal was to show consumers the services BIDTC views as crucial in a protection plan that companies may or may not be implementing already.”



The most important part of BestIDTheftCompanys.com’s criteria is the customer reviews, which accounts for 15 percent of a company’s overall score. Real customers are encouraged to leave their own ratings and their personal experience with their identity theft protection company.



Already, several real customers trust BestIDTheftCompanys.com’s 10-point criteria and have left comments on the website with the companies they signed up with. Customers are expressing their true feelings with a mix of both good and real reviews.



One real customer said about the company they signed up with, “My identity across the board has been clean every since. Fantastic!” Another real customer had concerns with a different company with identity protection services and revealed with BIDTC, “I would never recommend [this company] to anyone…”



BestIDTheftCompanys.com also stays connected with their visitors and any consumer who finds interest in identity theft in as many social media platforms as possible. Consumers can currently find BIDTC’s latest blog, resources and news on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Google+, StumbleUpon, Pinterest, Visualy and More.



Consumers can read BIDTC’s newest proprietary criteria and details on BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Jeff Porter

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com