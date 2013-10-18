BestIDTheftCompanys.com Finds LifeLock as Leading Identity Theft Protection Company

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com (BIDTC) created a 10-point propriety criteria that would identify the most credible and reliable identity theft protection companies. After reviewing approximately 30 companies in the identity theft industry, LifeLock showed high-quality customer service, comprehensive protection systems and responsive restoration plans for their customers. With an overall score and user score of 9.4 out of 10, LifeLock proves to have affective packages and quality resources for their customers.



“I finally bit the bullet and signed up after comparing five different identity theft services,” BIDTC visitor Euginia said. “I have to say that I am impressed with LifeLock Ultimate. Hopefully, I won’t have to use this service, but I really think I made the right choice over the other companies.”



LifeLock offers their customers five different points of protection. This includes:

- ID Theft Responding

- Personal ID Geo-Tracking

- Personal ID Monitoring

- Protection Guarantees

- Real-time Information Scanning



“It’s simple, customers find quick confidence in a company that has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and has eight years of experience in the identity theft industry,” said BestIDTheftCompanys.com’s Website Manager John Toolson.



On top of a thorough protection plan, LifeLock’s restoration process has a fraud resolution team who will help victims restore their identity to pre-fraud status. The company also provides a $1 Million Service Guarantee, which will be spent to help hire experts, investigators, consultants or lawyers and reimburse you for out-of-pocket expenses.



“Good customer service. The price is cheap, which is what I need. The real reason I signed up with these guys is because of the $1 million insurance,” said BIDTC visitor Spencer K. “That seemed to be a no brainer. A ton of insurance in case something terrible happens with my identity.”



In 2012, LifeLock acquired ID Analytics. ID Analytics is a leader in enterprise identity risk management that provides visibility into credit worthiness and identity risk. Some of the largest U.S. companies and major government agencies depend on ID Analytics to protect consumers.



“LifeLock and ID Analytics working as a team gives them a huge advantage in the industry,” Toolson said. “Another identity protection company will have to find a system as prominent as ID Analytics to provide their customers with the same service LifeLock does now.”



Consumers can find more details on LifeLock’s company review by visiting BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Jeff Porter

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com