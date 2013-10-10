BestIDTheftCompanys.com's Director of Reviews and ID Theft Expert, Robert Siciliano, Writes Articles for High-Profile Sources

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com’s (BIDTC) identity theft expert Robert Siciliano has attracted a vast audience with his intriguing and valuable expertise and advice on identity theft. Consumers can find Siciliano’s contributions to major news outlets as often as once a week.



A few of Siciliano’s articles on identity theft can be found and have been featured on:

- MSN News

- Huffington Post

- American Medical News

- U.S. News Money

- Yahoo Finance



“Robert’s content covers everything related to identity theft. He informs people worldwide that identity theft can occur over the phone, off of calendars, in healthcare, at school and more!” said BestIDTheftCompanys.com’s Website Manager John Toolson. “The articles, stories and blogs he writes are applicable to people of all walks of life. You could be in the medical field or a mother at home, and Robert’s information will still be relevant.”



Siciliano’s efforts are not only being recognized on a professional level, but also on a personal level. A BestIDTheftCompany’s visitor commented on Siciliano’s BIDTC blog post titled “Your Government Can’t Protect You From Identity Theft.” He said, “Thanks Robert, your expertise is of the highest value.”



One reason the BIDTC Team asked Siciliano to be the Director of Reviews for BestIDTheftCompanys.com was due to Siciliano’s great passion for helping consumers become aware of this exponentially growing crime, identity theft. He wanted people to learn what they could do to protect themselves and what they needed to do if they were a victim.



“Siciliano is not only informing consumers of the seriousness of identity theft, but he is also teaching people how to protect themselves as well as their families — that’s what is really important,” Toolson said.



Siciliano and the BIDTC team also frequently review identity theft protection companies in the industry to help consumers make an easier and quicker decision on which identity theft protection companies to trust. All information included on BestIDTheftCompanys.com is based on facts and research on each identity theft protection company. BIDTC ranks all companies using their 10-point Criteria and encourages real customers to review the companies they have worked with.



Consumers can find Siciliano’s most current blogs and rated identity theft protection companies on BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Jeff Porter

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com