BestIRACompany.com Publishes Their Choice for the Best Investment for Retirement Funds

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- IRAs were conceived as part of a three-part strategy for individuals to secure their future comfort once they retired. Unfortunately, the other two parts of this trifecta are now all but defunct, and the IRA takes on the burden all by itself. As a result it is more important than ever that individuals invest their IRA wisely. Best IRA Company is a website dedicated to the provision of gold IRA reviews to ensure that individuals know where and how to get the best from their IRA, and has recently published their findings in an investigation on the best IRA company currently serving investors.



Having reviewed hundreds of competitors, Best IRA company has found, and can demonstrate that, the best provider of Precious Metals based IRA’s is Regal Assets. Through their review process, they describe the many advantages the company has over its competitors.



To help demonstrate this, the company has also published its findings on other gold IRA companies including American Bullion, Capital Gold Group, Goldline International, Lear Capital and Merit Gold and Silver. While the site remains firm in its recommendation of Regal Assets, it does include links to the other providers to allow individuals to follow up on their research and find out for themselves.



A spokesperson for Best IRA Company explained, “The problem most users are encountering these days is websites claiming to be independent reviews that in fact are syndicated by the investment companies themselves in order to get traffic searching for information and siphon them into investing. While this is a clever strategy, it does not best serve consumers. That’s why we launched our site to independently review IRA Company’s specializing in precious metals. The good news is that making the shift to gold and silver is more popular than ever, encouraging companies to compete for the investors business - we evaluate this competition and report who comes out on top.”



About Best IRA Company

Best IRA Company is a website which provides detailed information regarding the top rated precious metal companies in order for potential investors to make an informed decision to secure their future. They provide reviews and ratings as well as other valuable information to allow visitors to make an educated decision without wasting time searching various websites for conflicting opinions. For more information, please visit: http://bestiracompany.com/