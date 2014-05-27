Bestnamebadges.com Offers Lanyards at the Best Prices

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Bestnamebadges is a production facility for name badges that was started with the aim of catering to the lanyard requirements of customers in the United States and Canada. The company sells blank lanyards as well as custom lanyards toas well as custom lanyards to meet the requirements of the individual customers. When it comes to quality, it believes in the motto of ‘Made in America’. The products and materials required for printing and production are all sourced from North America and are of the highest quality.



Bestnamebadges works with no limitations of colour or design and the badges are printed on the plastic or aluminium shells. To maintain further quality, once the badge is printed, an additional layer of clear coating is added to protect it from day-to-day wear and tear. Some of the products on offer are digitally printed pro badges, engraved name tags, reusable name badges, photo ID badges, desk name plates, wall name plates, and printed and engraved signs. Each of these products is available in many colours, sizes and designs. Accessories are also provided with every single product ordered. The orders can also be customized in terms of design, colour and size at no additional costs.



The unique benefit of placing name badge orders with Bestnamebadges is that they work on orders of all sizes – from a single piece to orders running into thousands. Each and every order is treated with equal attention despite differences in the order quantity. With an experienced staff handling the orders, the company offers their services at the lowest prices in the market. Coupled with this, Bestnamebadges is also rated at 9.4 on a ten-point scale by its customers in their reviews. Ranging high on customer satisfaction, the website provides an easy ordering service to suit the requirements and timings of its customers. Apart from the options of customization, it also provides an optional choice of placing an order in advance via an inventory based system. Customers are also offered the option of safe-storing products and dealing with the production of a plethora of promotional products, t-shirts and general merchandise.



The company also promises a quick delivery system that ensures free product delivery, even within a single day on request. To get your custom lanyards and badges, visit www.bestnamebadges.com



About Best Name Badges

Best Name Badges has been in business for years bringing name badges to the U.S. and Canada. Their production facility can handle orders from 1 badge to 10,000 or more and their staff can help with any size order.



Media Contact: Mark Davis

Email: mark@crucialclick.com

Location: Plantation, FL

Website: www.bestnamebadges.com