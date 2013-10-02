BestNamebadges.com Provides Customized Top Quality Name Badges

Sunrise, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Identity tag is crucial these days, be it the work place, a club membership, an outdoor office party or a cool college reunion, we require them at all events. Nowadays, photo ID badges are a must these days as identity proof, to be shown at a bank or a bar. Everyone needs a name badge. Progressing fast to become the number one in customer satisfaction BestNamebadges.com offers the very best in name badges online.



Even a small thing like a name tag has to be carefully designed; after all, the badge identifies the person and the business. While funky name tags at pub parties are a rave with the hip crowd cartoon name tags are a hit at birthday parties. Many businesses want their company logo to be prominently displayed on their uniquely designed badges to reflect the standard of the company. Customers also always remember funny shaped badges or attractive badges. BestNamebadges.com understands that a perfect badge not only clearly identifies the person wearing it but also the quality of the badge reflects the niche status of the company.



A good quality durable badge is a must as they tend to wear off easily use to daily wear and tear, especially photo IDs. Bestnamebadges.com has taken into consideration all these requirements and has designed many options for its customers to choose from. It offers name badges, name tags, reusable name badges, photo ID badges, desk and wall name plates along with signs made from any material requested for both adults and kids.



Features of Best Name Badges:



- They offer the option of printing or engraving on the above products.

- No minimum order and quickest turnaround time.

- They provide attractive as well as functional badges made of top quality material.

- They charge wholesale pricing and shipping is free.

- Using latest technology of laser cutter and engraver, they provide you with custom shaped and sized name tags.



About Best Name Badges

Best Name Badges aims to exceed your expectations every time. It is an active supporter of education and regularly helps with providing name badge products to non-profit and educational events. With a team of dedicated professionals they look forward to serving you.



Media Contact:-

Name: Mark Davis

Email: mark@crucialclick.com

Location: Sunrise, FL

Website: BestNameBadges.com