Bestnights Inc. Announces Launch of Crowdfunding Campaign

Kelowna, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Bestnights Inc., an Online Travel Agency (OTA) website dedicated to providing an easy-to-use platform for booking hotel accommodations, today announced the launch of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Over the past year, Bestnights Inc. completed Phase I of its goal by developing a brand new, custom-built hotel booking engine. The goal of the crowdfunding campaign is fund Phase II, which includes the new website’s launch, marketing, property registrations, and further site enhancements.



“Our mission is to provide hotel guests with the best deals, the easiest online booking experience, and the best client care in the industry,” says Crystal Vea, Co-Director of Bestnights Inc. “Our goal is to make online hotel booking as easy and convenient for both hotel guests and hoteliers alike.



With firsthand industry experience, Bestnights staff studied the current market in order to create and offer a superior product to the OTA community.



In support of its Crowdfunding campaign, Bestnights Inc. is committed to:

- Providing a first-class online hotel booking experience for travellers and hoteliers alike

- Great customer service recognized by clients

- The best deals for travellers

- A feature rich experience to enhance business for hoteliers

- Philanthropic endeavors for the well being of children



“We offer hoteliers an easy to use interface, an efficient and organized booking service, as well as increased exposure for marketing,” added Bestnights Inc. Co-Director James Brown.



Website Design Standards

Bestnights.com was custom designed from the industry experience of co-founders Crystal and James with the technical expertise of their site developer. It has been designed to be extremely user-friendly on both the traveller side and the hotel administration side of the site. Bestnights is designed to be PCI compliant, an area in which the OTA community has struggled. PCI compliance is a list of standards that protects user’s information when being sent online. Through the use of Interfax, the company is able to ensure that the personal information of travellers is safe and secure online.



Philanthropy

The well-being and support of children in need has been a dedicated area supported by both founders of Bestnights Inc, who have each volunteered at the Stollery Children's hospital radio-thon and hosted an annual charity golf tournament with proceeds going to children's charities. Bestnights is proud to bring that mission to another level as part of its business culture. Bestnights has chosen the International Make a Wish Foundation as its charity of choice.



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $150,000 is currently active and runs through June 16, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: http://igg.me/p/755999/x/7150592.



YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEccuRcwoYFApjDUywNmLlA



About Bestnights Inc.

Bestnights.com is an Online Travel Agency (OTA) website dedicated to providing an easy-to-use platform for booking hotel accommodations. Our mission is to provide hotel guests with the best deals, the easiest online booking experience, and the best client care in the industry. Your night just got better with Bestnights.com.



Media Contact:

James Brown

(+1)7802383648

James.brown@bestnights.com