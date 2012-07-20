BestOnlineCollege.org Announces Its List of the Ten Best Online Colleges of 2012

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Although it is summer, many students are already exploring their study options for the next school year. For a lot of students, online school is an attractive option that allows students to study on their own schedules. At the end of these programs, students are awarded degrees from accredited academic institutions. This is leading many people to explore their options for online education at BestOnlineCollege.org.



There are many advantages to studying online, and this type of education provides the kind of environment that suits the needs of many students. “In this type of learning environment, students participate in classroom discussions from their own computer, wherever they may be. Online students access their courses, assignments and instructors in more convenient ways than campus-based colleges. Instructors send assignments, quizzes and tests via email and lead classroom discussions through online forums and webinars. Students can also instant message their instructors whenever they have a question about an assignment or project,” explains BestOnlineCollege.org.



In order to help prospective students, BestOnlineCollege.org has just released a list of the 10 best online colleges 2012. This list shows students the schools that are offering the highest-quality online education. The website also clarifies why it is important to do research on the best online programs and explains the ranking methodology used to compile the list. BestOnlineCollege.org provides a plethora of information on each of the schools in their top ten list. Information provided includes history of the school, courses available both on and offline and useful statistics on the success of the schools students.



In addition to the list of top online colleges, prospective students can also discover the various academic subjects that can be studied online, including many interesting scientific domains like oceanography, geology, astronomy and physics. Each topic is replete with links to dozens of resources about the chosen field, these cover degree courses, blogs on the specific disciplines and career guides.



By visiting BestOnlineCollege.org, prospective students can be fully informed about their educational options and will be well equipped to make the right decisions about their futures.



