BestOnlineCollege.org Launches $1,000 Scholarship for Undergraduate Students

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- BestOnlineCollege.org has just launched a $1,000 scholarship for undergraduate students looking to obtain financial aid for tuition, books and educational related costs. To apply for the $1,000 undergraduate scholarship, prospective students must submit an essay between 800 and 1,600 words discussing why they want to attend college, what their motivation is behind receiving an education, what their eventual career choice will be, what their high-level goals are in the next five to 10 years, and why they should receive the scholarship over other applicants.



Submissions are being accepted from now through July 1, 2013 at 12:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time and the winning scholarship recipient will be notified via email sometime in August 2013.



To qualify, applicants must currently be attending a college or university or be planning to attend within one year.



To enter the BestOnlineCollege.org scholarship essay contest, prospective students should fill out the Undergraduate Scholarship Application Form located on the site. The form requires just some basic contact information and asks applicants which college they plan on attending, to discuss the most exciting thing that has happened to them over the past year and allows them to provide their scholarship essay.



Essays are judged based on an applicant’s creativity, grammar and specificity. Applicants should try to be as clear and concise as possible.



Online degrees not only further a person’s education, they provide people with the ability to obtain a good job and can even boost their confidence. But college can be quite expensive.



BestOnlineCollege.org developed their scholarship essay contest as a way of providing people with the funds they need to grow as students and individuals.



“We are so excited to have launched our scholarship essay contest and hope it helps a lucky student pay for their much needed educational related supplies, tuition or housing costs,” states BestOnlineCollege.org.



The site, which helps prospective college students find the best online colleges for their unique needs, offers a wide variety of insightful articles, tips and more.



The site discusses the advantages of online colleges, the monetary benefits of distance learning, the degrees offered at online colleges and more. Site visitors can also learn about the best cheap online colleges and can use the site’s free search function to discover the online schools offering their desired degree program.



For more information about the $1,000 undergraduate scholarship or to learn about the best online colleges, visit http://www.bestonlinecollege.org/



About BestOnlineCollege.org

BestOnlineCollege.org helps prospective college students find the best online colleges to suit their individual needs. The site provides a number of insightful articles discussing the benefits of online colleges and a variety of tips for choosing the right one.