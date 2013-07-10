BestOnlineNursingPrograms.com Encourages Students to Pursue Their Dreams

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- According to Payscale.com, the average certified nursing assistant makes between $17,816 and $31,831 a year, based on 2013 statistics. In contrast, the average registered nurse brings in $41,480 to $80,323. Those interested in furthering their nursing career often turn to online nursing degrees to do so while those interested in beginning a nursing career make use of online CNA training classes. Online classes and degree programs offer flexibility, something many nursing students want and need as a result of their demanding career," Emma Holmes of BestOnlineNursingPrograms.com declares.



Best Online Nursing Programs reviews campus based and online nursing programs in an effort to assist potential and current students in finding a program that meets their needs. Many factors need to be considered when choosing a nursing program, from accreditation status to admission requirements.



Factors vary by state, making this a confusing process for many. BestOnlineNursingPrograms.com reviews the programs and offers state information along with information on different types of nursing degrees. "The website works to answer any and all questions which may arise when one goes to apply for a CNA program or a Doctor of Philosophy degree program as different visitors are at different points in their career," Ms. Holmes states.



BestOnlineNursingPrograms.com reviews all types of nursing careers, making it easy for site visitors to compare the various occupations. Job descriptions, salary, professional certification, scope of practice, roles and education requirements come under discussion. Top health care careers range from pharmacy, billing and coding, laboratory science and much more. "Those interested in nursing may find they wish to pursue another career opportunity in health care. This site covers all possible choices to make the decision easier in every respect," Ms. Holmes explains.



Educational expenses continue to skyrocket and BestOnlineNursingPrograms.com understands this. A section of the website focuses on nursing scholarships and finding federal loans designed to make schooling affordable. Information on full tuition scholarships and supplementary packages may be found on the site and information is offered for full and part time students as well as those who are making use of traditional and alternative education options. "Learn how to search and apply for a wide range of financial aid opportunities along with general eligibility for these financial aid programs. BestOnlineNursingPrograms.com works to help every student achieve his or her dreams and finding the money to pay for schools remains a crucial step in this process," Ms. Holmes exclaims.



About BestOnlineNursingPrograms.com

BestOnlineNursingPrograms.com assists students wishing to pursue a career in nursing find the most suitable education program which meets their needs. Nursing schools reviews remain the focus of the site, although other information is also provided. The goal continues to be to provide students with the information needed to make an informed choice as to their nursing degree and future career.