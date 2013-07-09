BestOTCSleepAid.net Reviews World's Most Popular over the Counter Sleep Aids and Natural Cures

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Every day, people rely on sleep aids in order to fall asleep. Some of these sleep aids are natural supplements that can be purchased at any pharmacy. Other sleep aids are habit-forming and must be prescribed by a doctor. Thanks to the internet, it’s now easier than ever to find a sleep aid to solve any type of sleeping disorder.



http://BestOTCSleepAid.net is one website that aims to connect visitors with a cure for whatever sleeping problems they are currently experiencing. At BestOTCSleepAid.net, visitors will learn about a number of ‘OTC’, or ‘Over the Counter’, sleep aids that are designed to restore the body’s natural sleep cycle.



Sleep aids come in all shapes, sizes, and forms. Some sleep aids, like melatonin, are all-natural supplements designed to gently promote a healthy sleep schedule without forming habits or causing addiction. Other pharmaceutical-grade sleep aids can only be prescribed by doctors and should be taken under careful medical supervision.



In most cases, those who suffer from sleep problems are experiencing insufficient melatonin production. A spokesperson for Best OTC Sleep Aid explains what that means:



“Melatonin is one of the world’s most popular sleep aid supplements. However, the body produces melatonin every day. Melatonin is what helps the body fall asleep at night, and when people talk about their natural sleep cycle being disrupted, they’re generally talking about their body’s lack of melatonin production. When the body doesn’t produce melatonin, it makes it difficult to fall asleep at night, which is why many are choosing to purchase melatonin supplements over the counter.”



Modern lifestyles often hinder the production of melatonin. When the eye is exposed to any type of light, it tells the body to stop producing melatonin. This is useful during the day, when the body needs to be awake. However, at night, when the eye is exposed to the artificial light from television screens, computer monitors, and smartphones, it can prevent the body from feeling tired and lead to serious sleep disorders.



As a natural sleep aid, melatonin isn’t as powerful as other sleep aid medications. There are many other powerful over the counter sleeping aids available today, and visitors can learn about a number of sleeping pills and aids at the BestOTCSleepAid.net website.



