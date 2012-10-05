Bestplacesretire.com Provides Information on Retirement Locations Around the Globe

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- 10,000 people will retire each day for the next 19 years, according to a Newsmax article dated December 27, 2010. Other estimates put the annual number of retirees at between four and five million. Each retiree has many decisions to make, one of which is where to live during the golden years.



"Retirement is a time to be enjoyed," according to Adam Tijerina of Best Places To Retire. "Finding a place that is affordable and offers the amenities desired may seem impossible. It doesn't have to be though. We help consumers compare various locales to find one that meets their needs while remaining affordable. A number of factors are looked at in this process and we provide information consumers want and need to make an informed decision. Americans may not consider moving out of the country upon retirement, but often this is a good choice."



Cost of Living Around The World is often less than it is in America, Kathleen Peddicord writes in her article "The 7 Best Reasons to Retire Overseas", published in U.S. News and World Report on March 12, 2012. Medical care is often lower, according to this article, and housing costs may be reduced dramatically if one chooses to relocate. Best Places To Retire takes this into consideration. "We look at cities across the globe and provide information on things such as climate, activities, crime rate, currency and more. Having this information on hand makes it easy to determine which location is best for retirement based on individual circumstances," Mr. Tijerina explains.



A study conducted in 2009 by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that 51% of early boomer households were looking at a retirement with lower living standards. These households were run by those between the ages of 55 to 64. "If you fall into this category, you can improve your standard of living by moving to a location with a lower cost of living. Best Places To Retire offers information on Cost of Living Around the World, ten cheap places to retire and preparing a retirement budget. Everyone should enjoy these years and we strive to make this easier to do."



Retirement locations are broken down in a variety of ways. Categories include Best Places to Retire for Singles, Best Cities to Retire and Best Places To Retire In Asia. "No matter what it is you wish to accomplish upon your retirement, we provide the information needed for you to do so. Take your Social Security benefits and retirement funds further than you ever imagined. Our website makes this easy to do," explains Adam Tijerina.



