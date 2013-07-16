BestPocketKnifeGuide.org Shows Visitors Exactly How to Buy the Best Pocket Knife

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Pocket knives are useful tools that can be used to accomplish a wide range of tasks. Some pocket knives are of the Swiss Army variety and feature multiple utensils, while others are simply designed for self-defense.



At the BestPocketKnifeGuide.org website, visitors will learn that the tradition of carrying pocket knives can be traced back to first century Romans. Pocket knives were also popular in colonial America during the late 16th century, where everyone from doctors to lawyers to farmers could be seen carrying pocket knives. However, BestPocketKnifeGuide.org is not a history website: it’s a pocket knife shopping website dedicated to helping visitors find the best pocket knife for their needs.



At the BestPocketKnifeGuide.org homepage, visitors will discover a detailed guide on how to shop for a good pocket knife. That guide explains that there are four specific features shoppers need to look at when comparing knives. Those features include:



-The blade

-The handle

-Design

-Money value



By carefully weighing all of these categories, buyers can make sure they find the perfect knife for their needs. Knives can be purchased in all different shapes and sizes, from jack knives and pen knives to multipurpose Swiss Army style knives. After reading about the different varieties of knives, visitors can learn about specific products that meet their needs.



A spokesperson for BestPocketKnifeGuide.org explains how the website chose specific knives for each category:



“We’ve spent countless hours reading reviews and comparing products to come up with the best knives for each specific category. We’ve listed those knives at our site’s homepage along with a brief but detailed review of each product. Knives range in style from Swiss Army knives to folding knives designed for self-defense situations. Some knives are only designed to accomplish one task, while others are built for a variety of purposes.”



Those who want to learn more about a specific style or brand of knife can read through blog posts on the website. Blog posts include articles about the best expensive pocket knives, the best ceramic pocket knives, and even the best pink pocket knives.



