BestSelfDefenseWeapons.com Ranks and Reviews the Best Self Defense Knives, Tasers, and Baseball Bats

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Self-defense is something that most people do not think about until it’s too late. Smart people learn self-defense skills long before they ever need to use those skills. In an emergency situation, self-defense skills can be the difference between life and death.



A website called BestSelfDefenseWeapons.com aims to help visitors find the best self defense weapons available on the internet today. At BestSelfDefenseWeapons.com, visitors will find a wide selection of self-defense weapons, including everything from cold steel katana blades to knives and baseball bats. The goal of the site is to help visitors find the self-defense weapons they need to protect themselves from any dangerous situation.



As a spokesperson explains, owning a self-defense weapon can give someone profound peace of mind – even if they never actually use it:



“The point of self-defense is to protect the body from a deadly situation. Whether fighting against forces of nature or another human being, the right self-defense weapon gives people peace of mind. Some people walk around with self-defense knives strapped to their arms or legs. Other people keep a high-quality baseball bat under the bed. The goal of our site is to show visitors which self-defense weapons work best for their needs.”



In the review of the “Cold Steel Brooklyn Crusher Baseball Bat”, for example, the author writes that the bat’s stainless steel exterior gives it unique destructive power when used in a self-defense situation. A wooden bat might crack in a time of need.



The site also features reviews of a pepper spray device called the Kimber Pepper Blaster 2. Unlike a traditional canister of pepper spray, the Kimber Pepper Blaster resembles a gun and can fire two separate pepper spray cylinders.



Meanwhile, other reviews discuss unique self-defense weapons like the “Ninja Stealth Black Throwing Knives”, which can be thrown at enemies in self-defense or used in close-quarter melee combat. In addition to the written review of the throwing knives, the website features an instructional video showing users how to properly throw a knife while making it stick in the target.



