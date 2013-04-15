Bestselling Author and Nationally Recognized Yoga and Meditation Expert to Speak at Denver 13 Launch Conference

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Darrin Zeer, renowned motivational speaker for wellness and stress management, will be one of the featured presenters at an upcoming conference in Denver. On April 13, 2013, business owners and top business strategists will gather at the Artwork Network Gallery in Denver for First Class Weddings Denver 13 Launch Conference. This interactive conference is a celebration of our Denver launch as well as an opportunity to help wedding based businesses grow.



The First Class Weddings Denver 13 Launch Conference will offer small businesses an opportunity to meet face-to-face with marketing professionals and business strategists. According to industry expert Tammy Ash Perkins, "This event is a great opportunity to rub shoulders with social media experts, referral engineers, vloggers, bloggers, coaches and strategists and learn how to grow a business. You don't want to miss this event!"



Reserve your seat before April 1, 2013 and you will receive two tickets for the price of one.



About Darrin Zeer

Darrin spent almost a decade studying yoga and meditation as he travelled Asia. He developed his own style called Connected Yoga and returned to the United States where he began spreading the word about health and wellness. He is the bestselling author of Office Yoga, as well as nine other titles. Darrin has appeared in Time magazine, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and has appeared on NPR and CNN. Learn more about Darrin at http://www.darrinzeer.com/About-Darrin



About First Class Weddings

First Class Wedding was founded in 1993 as a luxury destination wedding company located in Hawaii. After several years of award-winning success including being featured on the Travel Channel—the company expanded to an elite business-to-business network that helps grow other businesses in the wedding industry. Find out more at http://www.firstclassweddings.com/



