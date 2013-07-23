Bestselling Lesbian Fiction Author Jade Winters Releases Her Latest Novel a Walk Into Darkness

Dorset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Lesbian fiction author Jade Winters has released her first novel in the Ashley McCoy series - A WALK INTO DARKNESS and is available as an ebook or paperback.



Jade has always had a fascination with the spirit world and all things associated with it—especially psychics. Does she believe they can talk to our departed loved ones? The author gives a wry smile before answering, “I’m open minded regarding psychics. Yes, I believe there are scam artists out there trying to con people but...” Her voice trails off, seemingly not wanting to back herself into a corner. When pressed further she reveals that a psychic told her certain things nobody else could have known. Could it have been a lucky guess? She shrugs. “How can we ever really know? That’s why I remain firmly on the fence.”



One person who isn’t in any doubt where she stands is Ashley McCoy, the lead character in Jade’s new lesbian romance/suspense novel A WALK INTO DARKNESS. Jade came up with the plot line after reading about a psychic that helped in a police investigation. “I loved the fact that even though the officer was sceptical, she was willing to follow any lead if it meant finding the killer. And that’s what drives Ashley—finding justice for victims of crime.”



A WALK INTO DARKNESS captures the ups and downs of Ashley’s life; desperate to solve the cold case without letting the trials of love and intrigues of life get in the way.



About Jade Winters

Jade Winters is the bestselling author of Talk me down from the edge and 143. She resides in Dorset with her civil partner and their three furry friends.



Available in ebook and paperback formats



