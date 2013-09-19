BestShoesForStandingAllDay.org Reveals the Best Shoes for Nurses, Cashiers, and Other Workers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Standing all day in poor-quality shoes can be hard on the body. Unfortunately, a number of professions require workers to stand for nearly every hour of the day. Nurses, doctors, construction workers, and cashiers are just a few types of workers who spend long hours on their feet every day. By wearing the right pair of shoes, workers in these professions can avoid experiencing back and foot pain and other uncomfortable disorders.



At BestShoesForStandingAllDay.org, visitors will discover that there are a number of shoes designed specifically to help people who stand all day at work. The website ranks, reviews, and compares some of the best footwear for today’s hardworking professionals.



A spokesperson for Best Shoes for Standing All Day explains why the site provides such an important service:



“After coming home from a long day of standing at work, many people feel aches and pains throughout the body. Standing all day can lead to foot pain, leg pain, and severe back discomfort. While many people dismiss these pains simply as symptoms of a long day at work, these pains can lead to long-term health problems and severe joint problems in the future. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to avoid these aches and pains: buy the right pair of footwear. That’s where our site wants to help.”



BestShoesForStandingAllDay.org aims to make buying a comfortable pair of footwear as easy as possible. The website’s homepage features a basic description of the ways in which good shoes reduce foot pain. Specifically, good footwear keeps the foot secure and prevents it from moving side to side. The sole of the shoe should cushion the feet without providing too much softness. Most of all, shoes designed for standing all day should not need to be squeezed into, and shoes should not have to be stretched in order to fit properly.



After learning the basics behind shopping for the right pair of shoes, BestShoesForStandingAllDay.org offers specific recommendations for men and women. The site also features articles for specific professions - like the best shoes for nurses and other medical professionals who spend long hours on their feet.



As the BestShoesForStandingAllDay.org website explains, bad footwear can lead to a surprising array of problems, including everything from fatigue to migraine headaches. Over time, standing on one’s feet all day wearing improper footwear can lead to a weakened posture and even digestion trouble. At BestShoesForStandingAllDay.org, visitors can learn everything they need to know about picking the best pair of shoes for any type of job.



About BestShoesForStandingAllDay.org

BestShoesForStandingAllDay.org is a footwear review website dedicated to revealing the best footwear for standing all day. The site features specific footwear recommendations for nurses, doctors, and other professionals. For more information, please visit: http://www.bestshoesforstandingallday.org