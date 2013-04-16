BestSurvivalKnifeGuide.com Releases Rankings of the World's Best Survival & Tactical Knives

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Smart people prepare for situations long before those situations actually occur. And part of preparing for any situation is having the right weaponry. A good knife can go a long way in a survival situation. In fact, it could be the difference between life and death.



That’s a lesson that BestSurvivalKnifeGuide.com seeks to instill in every visitor. At BestSurvivalKnifeGuide.com, visitors will find in-depth rankings, reviews, and comparisons of some of the world’s most popular knives. Knives are separated into two broad categories: survival knives and tactical knives.



Tactical knives are generally used for self-defense or by soldiers on a battlefield. Survival knives are ideal for camping or other outdoor activities. BestSurvivalKnifeGuide.com features a helpful table of the world’s best survival knives. This table contains all the information shoppers could possibly want to know about a knife, including:



-Overall length

-Blade length

-Weight

-Blade material

-Price

-Satisfaction rating



Each knife listing is also accompanied with a picture, making it easy for shoppers to find a weapon that suits their needs and personal preferences. Once ready to learn more about a particular knife, shoppers can click on that knife’s listing in order to be directed to its sales page.



All sales are handled by Amazon. As a spokesperson for BestSurvivalKnifeGuide.com explains, the relationship with Amazon ensures that customers experience the highest level of service:



“Our partnership with Amazon means that customers can access the best online customer service available today. Amazon offers free shipping on most orders and has an incredibly large selection of knives. Prices also tend to be very competitive, which is why we’re proud to link our customers to Amazon on a daily basis.”



Along with linking customers to sales pages for each knife, the BestSurvivalKnifeGuide.com website features a number of blog posts designed to help knife users get the most out of their weapon. Recent blog posts include reviews for specific knives and brands, along with comparisons of knives designed for special circumstances. One article is dedicated to finding the best tactical knife, for example, while another compares the top skinning knives on the market today.



About BestSurvivalKnifeGuide.com

BestSurvivalKnifeGuide.com is a knife comparison website that features survival knife rankings as well as tactical knife rankings. Customers can compare knives based on the size, weight, blade material, price, and other qualifying factors. For more information, please visit: http://www.bestsurvivalknifeguide.com