BestTabletForKidsGuide.com Releases Picks for Best Children's Tablets Available in 2013

In fact, many tech companies are beginning to design tablets exclusively for children, and a website called BestTabletForKidsGuide.com aims to help parents pick the best tablet for their child’s needs. Thewebsite features detailed reviews of a number of popular tablets – including tablets designed exclusively for children as well as popular tablet models like the iPad Mini.



At the homepage of BestTabletForKidsGuide.com, visitors will find a detailed guide on the best children’s tablets available in 2013. The guide explains pricing information for each tablet along with the target age group for the device. Devices are also reviewed and ranked according to their durability, ease-of-use, and educational component.



In addition to featuring kids-only tablets like the popular Leap Pad 2 and Nabi 2, the website includes reviews for the Kindle Fire HD and iPad Mini, neither of which were designed exclusively for children. A spokesperson for BestTabletForKidsGuide.com explains the reasoning behind that decision:



“Most kids tablets give children a closed environment in which to safely play games and learn without being exposed to the internet or app stores. However, parents with older children may find that their kids grow bored with such devices, which is why we’ve also reviewed the iPad Mini and Kindle Fire HD. These tablets can be setup to be safe for kids, and parents do not necessarily have to give their children unrestricted access to the internet. The ultimate goal is to show parents how to buy the best tablet for kids, and we feel we’ve accomplished that.”



One of the main benefits of the Kindle Fire HD, for example, is that it gives kids access to a library of hundreds of thousands of books – many of which are free. Kids can also download TV shows or movies, and parents can setup the device to prevent unrestricted purchasing by their children. The website’s spokesperson explains another popular Kindle Fire HD feature that makes it a must-have for many parents:



“For $2.99, Kindle Fire HD owners can sign up to a service called Kindle Free Time Unlimited. That service provides unlimited access to a wide variety of youth-based TV shows and books. Content is hand-picked for kids between the ages of 3 and 8, making it easy for parents to give the tablet to their children and know it will be used for a good cause.”



