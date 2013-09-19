BestTintedMoisturizerGuide.com Ranks and Reviews World's Best Tinted Moisturizers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Moisturizers are an essential part of any skin care regimen. Today, more and more women are choosing to wear tinted moisturizers in order to even out skin tones while simultaneously rejuvenating the skin. However, with so many different tinted moisturizers available from some of the world’s most popular skin care brands, choosing the perfect product isn’t always easy.



BestTintedMoisturizerGuide.com has been getting a lot of attention for helping consumers with their moisturizer questions. BestTintedMoisturizerGuide.com is a skin care website dedicated to ranking and reviewing some of the world’s most tinted moisturizers. The site features reviews of moisturizers from Jouer Cosmetics, La Mer, Stila, CoverGirl, Aveeno, and others.



Visitors can also sort through moisturizers based on their desired qualities using an interactive comparison chart. That comparison chart features the price, size, and customer rating of a number of different types of tinted moisturizers, making it easy for women to find the perfect makeup for their needs.



A spokesperson for Best Tinted Moisturizer Guide explains that the site can easily be used by people who have never purchased a tinted moisturizer before:



“Most women have purchased moisturizers and makeup before, but not all women have purchased a tinted moisturizer. For that reason, our website features a buyer’s guide that helps women understand exactly what to look for in a tinted moisturizer. We understand that every woman’s skin is different, and our goal is to find the perfect hydration formula for each and every woman’s unique skin.”



In the tinted moisturizer buying guide, visitors will learn about the golden rule of tinted moisturizer shopping. Specifically, that golden rule states to look for the phrase: “Moisturizes with sunscreen and shimmer.” All good tinted moisturizers work by hydrating the skin while also providing sun protection and shimmer. Some tinted moisturizers emphasize one of these qualities more than others. There are high SPF tinted moisturizers, for example, and moisturizers with a slight shimmer and blinding shimmer.



Another important part of understanding tinted moisturizers is knowing how to use the moisturizer in combination with other types of makeup. BestTintedMoisturizerGuide.com features a frequently asked questions section where visitors can learn about applying powder over tinted moisturizers, how to avoid breakouts, and how to choose the best moisturizer for dry skin.



After learning the answer to all of these questions, shoppers are ready to begin looking at specific tinted moisturizers from popular beauty companies. With detailed reviews of products from Olay, Neutrogena, and others, BestTintedMoisturizerGuide.com aims to connect any woman with the best tinted moisturizer for her unique needs.



About BestTintedMoisturizerGuide.com

BestTintedMoisturizerGuide.com is a tinted moisturizer shopping and comparison website. The site ranks and reviews some of the most popular tinted moisturizers on the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.besttintedmoisturizerguide.com