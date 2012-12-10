BestTrafficSchool.com Offers No Pass No Fee Policy, Revamps Website to Meet New DMV Requirements

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- BestTrafficSchool.com has recently launched a re-designed website and has updated its course and certificate process according to new California DMV requirements. The company provides an online 24/7 traffic school course and is one of the pioneers in the online traffic school industry. BestTrafficSchool.com is confident that its students will pass the DMV approved course and is offering a “Don’t Pass Don’t Pay”100% money back guarantee.



The company has been operational since 2000 and is licensed by the DMV. The Traffic School states that the online course has been created by DMV-licensed instructors to ensure the students truly understand the traffic rules and also at the same time pass the course with ease. According to the course details on their site, the California online traffic school course comprises of 10 sections. Each section has a quiz at the end which is the most important aspect of the course as the questions test the core concepts of the traffic rules and also re-appear in the final test for the certification, states the company. The company further adds that if students go through the sections and the quizzes attentively, passing the final test should not be a problem as all final quiz questions are pulled directly from the section quizzes, eliminating any surprises.



The Traffic School Online has also met the new requirement of becoming DMV licensed, and adding a process of electronically submitting the certificates to the DMV system. The new requirements by DMV are welcomed by many traffic schools as it will bring about uniformity in procedures. BestTrafficSchool.com is currently approved for drivers in California, Nevada and Virginia. The company states that it is working towards being licensed by all 50 states in the near future.



One major factor for the company’s success is the availability of the course at the student’s will. An online 24/7 course enables the students to log in or log out anytime from the course and study the material at their own preferred time. This takes the physical attendance of the traffic school course completely out of the picture.



The company states that reducing insurance rates is one of the main reasons for taking the DMV licensed course. It further explains that the DMV allows traffic school to be taken every 18 months, and that passing the course will mask the citation on the driving record which results in low insurance rates.



About BestTrafficSchool.com

BestTrafficSchool.com is one of the most popular online traffic schools in California, Nevada and Virginia. Through their online platform, http://www.besttrafficschool.com/, the company provides an online traffic school course that is DMV-licensed and available 24/7. The company is known for its high pass percentage of students and exceptional 24/7 customer support.



