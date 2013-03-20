BestTravelCoupon.com Now Ranked as #1 Travel Booking Site

San Pedro, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Launched in 2012, BestTravelCoupon.com has announced the travel review site at http://www.Travel-Search-Engines.com ranked it as the #1 “Travel Search Engine” based on head-to-head comparisons with major travel booking sites.



According to Travel-Search-Engines.com, BestTravelCoupon.com consistently posted lower rates in head-to-head comparisons with Orbitz.com, Travelocity.com, Priceline.com, and Kayak.com. With each comparison, 90 different searches were conducted. In 180 searches with Kayak and Priceline, these 2 sites beat BestTravelCoupon.com on price on only five out of 180 searches.



BestTravelCoupon.com consistently posted the lowest rates among all travel sites thereby moving it up to the #1 ranking for all “Travel Search Engines”. The site now has the top ranking on travel-search-engines.com, which previously ranked Kayak.com as the top travel booking site in 2012.



Full results for all of the 2013 rate comparisons can be found in different reports on the site at Travel-Search-Engines.com. In each report, you’ll see the full tally for the rate comparisons on every search.



BestTravelCoupon.com works as a true “Travel Search Engine”. It allows users to instantly search 100s of travel sites including Priceline.com, Expedia.com, Venere.com, Agoda.com, Booking.com, Skoosh.com, eBookers.com, OneTravel.com, Hotels.com, and many more.



According to Google.com, the average travel shopper in 2012 visited over 20 different travel sites during 9.5 sessions at the computer before booking their travel. Users of BestTravelCoupon.com benefit from the site because of the enormous time savings of having one site search multiple travel sites with one click. The search functions on BestTravelCoupon.com instantly sift through all of the best rates on over 100 different travel sites to find the lowest rates on hotels, flights, and travel.



Search results are posted in an easy-to-sort format. Users will also find in-depth reviews on destinations and hotels. BestTravelCoupon.com pulls reviews from a variety of sources with some hotels having thousands of reviews and ratings from verified guests.



A free app is also available from BestTravelCoupon.com, which can be downloaded from Google Play. The app has a 5 star rating (highest available) on Google Play. It has an easy to use interface for navigating, searching, and researching the lowest prices in travel while using a mobile device.



The free app can be accessed from the website, or Google play. To see more on the travel app visit Google Play here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.TravelSearchEngine



For more information and to start searching for the lowest prices in travel, visit http://BestTravelCoupon.com/.



About BestTravelCoupon.com

BestTravelCoupon.com was created by a team of website and software developers. Based in San Pedro, CA, BestTravelCoupon.com provides an easy-to-use website for travel shoppers to instantly find the lowest prices for hotels, flights, and more. The site allows users to search hundreds of travel websites and provides numerous travel options. BestTravelCoupon.com also offers a free mobile app on Google Play. As of March 2013, the site was ranked as the #1 “travel search engine” by the travel booking site at www.Travel-Search-Engines.com.



Media Contact:

Tanner Wall

tw@BestTravelCoupon.com

San Pedro, CA

http://www.BestTravelCoupon.com