BestWaterproofCamera.net Ranks and Reviews World's Best Waterproof Underwater Cameras

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Waterproof cameras open a whole new part of the world to photographers. Most people aren’t comfortable taking their phones or standard cameras underwater – even if they have a seemingly waterproof case. That’s why specially-designed waterproof cameras continue to be popular with underwater enthusiasts around the world.



Since waterproof cameras come in all shapes and sizes, some consumers have trouble choosing the perfect camera for their needs. That’s a problem that Bestwaterproofcamera.net seeks to solve. At Bestwaterproofcamera.net, visitors will find detailed reviews and rankings for some of the world’s most popular underwater camera brands.



On the homepage of the website, visitors will see a chart with simple, summary information. Cameras are ranked according to their overall rating – assigned by the website. But visitors can also list cameras based on their waterproof depth in feet, their amount of optical zoom, and the picture and video quality of the device.



As a spokesperson for Bestwaterproofcamera.net explained, the website tries to avoid being biased towards any particular brand:



“We’re not promoting any specific brand of waterproof camera. Instead, we try to be as unbiased as possible when it comes to our best waterproof camera rankings. If a camera is of a high level of quality, we’ll recognize that regardless of which company made it. For that reason, the front page of our site features cameras from companies like Panasonic, Nikon, Canon, Olympus, and Pentax.”



Brief but detailed reviews of each camera are found underneath the comparison chart. There, visitors can read about typical usage conditions for each camera as well as the type of photographs and video users can expect to take. Most of the underwater cameras listed on Bestwaterproofcamera.net include GPS navigation and geotagging features, making it easy for divers, snorkelers, and underwater enthusiasts to pinpoint exactly where they were in the world.



As a spokesperson explains, cameras differ in quality from cheap and disposable to expensive and rugged:



“Those who only want to take a few pictures of a specific underwater spectacle during a one day excursion may want to rent a cheap underwater camera. But just because the camera is cheap and disposable doesn’t mean that it’s of a poor level of quality. We’ll help connect visitors with some of the best disposable cameras on the market today. Meanwhile, those who plan on reusing their underwater cameras can use our site to find a high-quality reusable camera for their needs.”



