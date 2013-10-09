BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com Compares Teeth Whiteners, Whitening Strips, and More

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- White teeth are a universally appreciated human trait. Unfortunately, flawless white teeth are difficult to maintain. Today, many people choose to use teeth whiteners, whitening strips, and whitening mouthwash to help keep their teeth as white as possible.



A teeth whitening review website called BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com knows that some teeth whitening methods work better than others. The website is devoted to ranking and reviewing some of the best teeth whitening methods practiced today, including everything from basic whitening toothpastes to total teeth whitening kits.



The homepage of BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com explains a number of important facts about teeth and teeth coloring, including the difference between regular toothpastes and whitening toothpastes. Specifically, whitening toothpastes contain extra chemicals and compounds that remove staining on the teeth. Many whitening toothpastes contain a bleaching agent along with abrasives which lightly scour the surface of the tooth while whitening the area underneath.



The end result is cleaner, healthier-looking teeth. As a spokesperson for BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com explains, picking the right teeth whitening is only part of the battle:



“Even the best whitening toothpaste won’t help people who have an unhealthy diet. Those who drink lots of black coffee, red wine, tea, or soda tend to have yellowed or unhealthy-looking teeth. These liquids break down the enamel covering the teeth and stain the area underneath. After years of consuming these liquids, it can be difficult to remove these stains without the help of a dentist. The goal of our website is to show people the preventative measures they need in order to prevent long-term tooth discoloration.”



To do that, BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com takes an in-depth look at some of the world’s most popular teeth whitening solutions. A number of over-the-counter solutions are available at any supermarket, including whitening strips, paint-on products, and at-home tray systems. Those with more serious tooth discoloration problems may wish to visit a dental office for professional whitening or contact an independent tooth whitening provider.



BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com wants to help people understand the unique advantages and disadvantages of different types of whitening solutions. While visiting a dentist for professional teeth whitening might be the most effective way to reduce tooth discoloration, it’s also the most expensive method. On the other side of the spectrum, whitening toothpaste is one of the cheapest ways to whiten teeth, but it can also be extremely ineffective - especially when choosing the wrong brand of toothpaste.



Whether searching for the perfect whitening toothpaste or looking for a local teeth whitening specialist, BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com aims to educate visitors on the pros and cons of different teeth whitening solutions.



About BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com

BestWhiteningToothpasteHQ.com is a teeth whitening information website that ranks and reviews some of the most popular teeth whitening methods available today. The website explains the pros and cons of whitening strips, kits, toothpastes, and more. For more information, please visit: http://bestwhiteningtoothpastehq.com