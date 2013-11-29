BestWirelessSpeakersReview.com Reveals Best Wireless Speaker Rankings in Time for Holiday Season

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Wireless speakers are a popular way to stream music anywhere. They can be used in the home, at the beach, or wherever else the listener goes. Today, there are a wide variety of wireless speakers that deliver superior sound quality without any messy wire setups.



One wireless speaker review website has released its speaker rankings just in time for the holiday season. That review website is BestWirelessSpeakersReview.com, where visitors will find detailed analysis and in-depth reviews on a number of different wireless speaker systems.



As a spokesperson for Best Wireless Speakers Review explains, wireless speakers used to be despised by audiophiles:



“A few years ago, audiophiles used to shy away from wireless speaker systems because of a perceived lower sound quality. Wireless speakers use Radio Frequency (RF) waves and RF waves can be affected by other nearby wireless devices. Today, wireless audio technology has improved to a point where the sound quality is virtually indistinguishable from the sound quality of wired devices.”



Wireless speakers also help listeners avoid ugly and messy cable setups. Instead of being left with a nest of cables behind their televisions or stereos, listeners can create a system that is simple and aesthetically pleasing.



Of course, not all wireless speakers are designed for use at-home. Some are designed to be portable. They can be used at work, at school, or at the beach, for example. Some require an AC power connection, while others run off battery power.



At BestWirelessSpeakersReview.com, visitors can discover all sorts of different wireless speaker reviews. The website’s homepage features a comparison chart which identifies the following wireless speaker qualities:



-Power source type (AC or battery)

-Connectivity method (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, wireless transmitter, or dock)

-Dimensions

-Price

-Rating



Visitors can sort through wireless speakers based on each quality, including a customer rating out of 5. Once visitors are ready to learn more about a particular speaker system, they can click on the name of the speaker to read a custom-written review.



As the Best Wireless Speakers Review spokesperson explains, there are three main types of wireless speakers available today:



“Today’s wireless speaker systems come in: Bluetooth, Airplay and wireless transmission. Airplay is particularly popular for use with mobile devices, including Apple and Android products. However, Bluetooth also delivers excellent sound quality, as does standard wireless transmission. We encourage our visitors to use the site to find a product that offers the perfect blend of sound quality and price.”



About BestWirelessSpeakersReview.com

BestWirelessSpeakersReview.com is a wireless speaker review and comparison website. The site features detailed comparisons and analysis of some of the most popular speakers available today. For more information, please visit: http://www.bestwirelessspeakersreview.com/