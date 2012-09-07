BestWorkerCompRates.com Gains Attention for Its Personalized Insurance Service

Norco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Worker compensation insurance isn’t just a necessity because of the increasingly litigious world that we live in; it’s actually a legal requirement in California. As the insurance is mandatory it means there are many providers with the quality and price of policies varying widely. It can be very difficult and time consuming to determine which insurance company offers the best possible protection and price.



One Southern California workers compensation insurance business that has been gaining a lot of attention recently is a local Norco, CA Workers Comp Insurance Agency. The independent insurance agency has designed a way for businesses to get quotes online from multiple insurance companies with one interface via their website BestWorkerCompRates.com.



The online quotation tool allows consumers and businesses alike to gain access to a wide range of insurers. According to BestWorkerCompRates.com customers have been delighted with the ability to access the best quotes from multiple insurers with the click of a button. The tool allows businesses to concentrate on doing business instead of wasting hours or even days trawling through insurance companies trying to find the best quote.



BestWorkerCompRates.com provides insurance from the top 75 carriers in the state of California including Hartford, Travelers, State Fund, Berkshire Hathaway, and many more.



A spokesperson explained why they are so valued by their clients:



“Historically, it has always been difficult for companies to find great value in providing worker compensation insurance in California. State law has made it a legal requirement, which has increased the number of providers and policies. We understand finding the best worker compensation insurance can be daunting and confusing so we give businesses two solutions. Our online tool queries a panel on insurers to find the best quotes for the customers circumstances. This gives clients access to a wide range of premium insurers without having to spend hours researching individual insurers’ offers. All of our panel have been approved by our business and offer excellent coverage. For customers who prefer a personalized approach we have a team of dedicated experts that can recommend the best solution for a business. Whichever avenue a customer chooses they receive a professional, quick service that provides the best solution for their business while inflicting the lowest financial impact on the bottom line.”



BestWorkerCompRates.com has also announced a new referral scheme. Individuals who refer a new business policy will be given a $25 gift card for Restaurant.com, and they will also be entered into a raffle for an additional $100 gift card.



About BestWorkerCompRates.com

BestWorkerCompRates.com is a website which offers businesses in Southern California a convenient and affordable way to find worker’s compensation insurance. Their online marketing is provided by local Temecula SEO company, Clever Exposure, LLC. For more information please visit http://bestworkercomprates.com