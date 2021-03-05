New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The Global Beta-Carotene Market

is expected to reach USD 654.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Beta-carotenes are the type of phytonutrients found in the cells of a wide variety of plants, algae, and bacteria. These phytonutrients help plants absorb light energy for use in photosynthesis. Beta-carotenes are essential anti-oxidants that play a significant role in animal health.



Beta-carotenes are extensively used as coloring agents in the food and beverage industry. Nevertheless, with biotechnological advancements coupled with innovations in recombinant DNA technology, the extraction of carotenoids is now commercially feasible. Owing to this, there is an increase in the production of beta-carotene products. The rise in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of beta-carotene supplements and fortified foods has led to the use of such products as a preventive measure against various health conditions including arthritis, diabetes, obesity, cancer, macular degeneration, and skin damage, among others.



According to the research report, the companies actively engaged in the report include

BASF SE

DSM NV

FoodChem International Corporation

Flavorchem Corporation

Lycored

BioExtract

DD Williamson & Co. Inc

Nutralliance

Parry Nutraceuticals

Others



The growth in the market demand for functional foods is also estimated to propel the market demand. The beta-carotene market is projected to rise significantly in the forecast period owing to high demand in end-use applications comprising food & beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, among others



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global beta-carotene market on the basis of product type, source, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Water Soluble Beta-Carotene

Fat-Soluble Beta-Carotene



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest:

By source, natural sources of production of carotenoids are forecasted to observe the highest growth rate of 3.5% in the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits and the gains associated with natural products is projected to boost market demand throughout the forecast period.



Oral route of administering of water-soluble beta-carotene is used in the treatment of duodenal ulcer, causes a significant reduction of inflammatory and atrophic lesions, and quicker healing in the test subjects as compared to the controls.



By industry vertical, the food & beverage industry contributed to the second-largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.1% in the forecast period. The widespread use of beta-carotene as a coloring agent in food & beverages is a prominent factor responsible for the high demand in this industry.



Europe held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the growth of the end-user industries in the region.



Major Highlights of the Report:

The latest report offers a vivid depiction of the global Beta-Carotene business sphere, with prime focus on its fundamental operations, industrial chain analysis, current and future market trends, as well as the prominent growth opportunities.



The report includes critical information on the present and historical market scenarios. Such information is used by market analysts to forecast the likely market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).



The strategic marketing recommendations, vital information related to the new market entrants, and the expansion plans of various business verticals are expected to help the reader visualize the competitive edge of the market.



Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.



